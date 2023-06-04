Akula Sreeja, Telangana’s TT player, is preparing for a hectic season





Hyderabad female table tennis player is focused on staying fit and injury-free ahead of the crucial Asian Games Publication date – 22:00, Sun – 4 June 23 Hyderabad: Reigning national champion Akula Sreeja has completed her task with the hectic season ahead. The female table tennis player from Hyderabad is focused on staying fit and injury-free ahead of the crucial Asian Games. The Commonwealth Games gold medalist in mixed doubles is currently competing in the national table tennis tournament held in Hyderabad. The 24-year-old has been through the best stages of her career winning back-to-back national titles and the CWG gold with veteran Sharath Kamal. She has recently been called up to the Delhi Dabang team for Season 4 of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). Ahead of the Asian Games, which are scheduled for September in Hangzhou, China, Sreeja is eager to improve her world rankings to make it to the Indian team. I have a very hectic season ahead of me. After this national ranking tournament I will participate in internationals in Nigeria, Tunisia, Croatia and Slovenia. And then we have the UTT season 4 and two national ranking tournaments for the Asian Games. My goal is to keep my body fit. Playing so many back-to-back matches is very tough. The focus is therefore on maintaining the condition. I also play many international tournaments to improve my world ranking. I am number 1 in the national rankings and my goal is to get below 70 and 60 in the world rankings. Both the national and world rankings will be considered for the selection of the Indian team for the Asian Games, said Sreeja, who is currently ranked 97th in the world. Speaking about the new season, the youngster said she was looking forward to playing in the league. It’s exciting to play the new season. I was part of season 2, but missed the next season. Now that the fourth season is being held after a three-year hiatus, I’m looking forward to it, she said. Playing in the league is crucial given the long season ahead of me. The presence of foreign players will make the competition more interesting and competitive. We have a strong team. Ayhika Mukherjee, the second Indian in the team, is also equally strong. Our foreign player Barbora (Balazova) from Slovakia is a very good one, she added. She also felt that leagues like UTT are the need of the hour in the country. It’s good for the game. These competitions will give more popularity. More and more people are taking up sports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://telanganatoday.com/telanganas-tt-player-akula-sreeja-gears-up-for-hectic-season-ahead The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos