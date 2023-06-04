Huskies finish second at the 2023 IRA Championships

WEST WINDSOR, NJ Washington’s men’s rowing team placed second in the grand final of varsity eight at the 2023 Intercollegiate Rowing Association Championship Sunday at Mercer Lake, trailing defending champion California by just 1.244 seconds.

The fourth-seeded UW varsity crew beat Princeton in No. 3 and Yale in second by about two and four seconds, respectively, improving the 2022 season finish, as the Huskies finished fourth.

Cal, who was more than eight seconds ahead of fourth-place Washington last year, returned every member of his varsity shell in 2023.

Washington also finished second in the second varsity eight, third in the third varsity eight, and finished second to California in the James Ten Eyck Memorial Trophy, which goes to the overall points winner. In college men’s rowing, the winner of the IRA varsity eight is considered the “national champion”.

The Huskies improved their margin against California from the previous day, as the Bears won a semi-final over Washington by just over 2.2 seconds. The UW-eight also significantly narrowed the gap from last month’s Pac-12 championships, where Cal’s varsity shell won by just under four seconds.

“Today is our best race on our last day that we’re aiming for, and I think we’ve done that,” said UW head coach Michael Callahan “especially in the varsity eight. I’m really proud of how they race.”

On Sunday, the Bears took the lead from the start, leading by 500 yards, but with UW, Yale, and Princeton all within less than a second, in that order. In the 1,000 yards, the Bears increased their lead slightly and the top four remained in the same order.

At 1,500 yards, Princeton had moved up to third, while Washington remained in touch with the Bears.

The Huskies rowed the fastest final 500 yards in the field to cut the Bears lead, but Cal held on for the win, by about half a length. The Bears’ time was 5:31.716 to the Huskies’ 5:32.960. Princeton finished third in 5:34.882 and Yale was fourth with a time of 5:36.954.

“I feel like these guys have made a lot of right decisions all year,” he added Michael Callahan . “Their work ethic, their attitude, the camaraderie with each other… you’ll find a lot of guys are really close all over our boathouse.”

“It’s pretty special to be a part of this,” said the university’s coxswain Nick Dunlop . “We’re very proud of our program: the guys at the top pull everyone in to be their best and the guys at the bottom provide upward pressure to elevate us all. It’s been amazing.”

Washington got off to a somewhat slow start in the second final of varsity eight, coming in fourth over the 500-yard buoy. By 1,000 yards, Washington had moved past Dartmouth and Brown into third, behind California and Yale.

At 1,500 yards, the Huskies were still in third place, but Washington rowed the fastest final quarter of the race, passing the Bulldogs and cutting into the Bears’ lead. Cal won with a time of 5:39.600, just under 2.5 seconds ahead of Washington’s 5:42.070. Yale was third, just a quarter of a second behind.

Washington opened the morning with a third-place finish in the third major final of varsity eight.

The Huskies took the early lead, but the pack was tightly packed and no crew took control in the beginning. However, by 500 yards, California had moved forward with Harvard in second.

That order held, with the Huskies in third place, as the crews raced around the course. At the finish, Cal held off a late wave from the Crimson and won the race with a time of 5:42.220, less than four-tenths of a second ahead of Harvard (5:42.600) with open water back to UW (5:47.130) .

Washington finished with 273 points in the final ranking Ten Eyck, good for second place behind Cal (288). Yale, Princeton and Harvard rounded out the top five.

Next up for the Huskies is a trip to the Henley Royal Regatta, where UW will send a crew or crews to be determined to compete in the annual event in Henley-on-Thames, England.

WASHINGTON SETUP

Varsity Eight

Shell:ShoeDawg

send: Nick Dunlop (Psychology)

Heart attack: Darcy McCluskey (Environmental Studies)

7: Jack Walker (International Security)

6: Logan Ulrich (Food Systems, Nutrition & Health)

5: Povilas Juskevicius (Pre-Major/Computer Science)

4: Joel Cullen (Post baccalaureate study)

3: Blake Bradshaw (Geography)

2: Cameron Tasker (Political Economy)

Bow: Max Heat (Finance)

Second Varsity Eight

Shell:Brett “Big Red” Reisinger ’98

send: Kiran Joyce (Pre-Major/Company)

Heart attack: Max Mason (Economy)

7: Robert Plummert (Biochemistry)

6: Gus Altucher (Philosophy)

5: Blake Vogel (Property)

4: Pablo Matan (Philosophy; Political Economy)

3: Luke Henry (Property)

2: Marius Ahlsand (Pre-Major/Political Economy)

Bow: Ethan Blight (Food Systems, Nutrition & Health)

Third Varsity Eight

Shell:Chuck Holtz III

send: Zak Caser (MS in Information Management)

Heart attack: Michael Thiers (International Security)

7: Harry Fitzpatrick (Pre-Major/Communications)

6: Ben Short (Pre-Major/Economics)

5: Adam Krul (Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology)

4: Ari Drummond (Global and regional studies)

3: Jonathan Wang Norderud (Pre-Major/Economics)

2: Nils Vorberg (International Studies; Political Economy)

Bow: Julius Acernese (Political Economy)

Varsity Four

Shell:George Yeoman Pocock

Heart attack: Max Taylor (Pre-Major/Political Economy)

3: Ethan Wals (Pre-Major/Biology)

2: Ryan Smith (Pre-Major/Economics)

Bow: Louis Gallia IV (Property)

send: Tess Kadian (Journalism)

Spare parts

Alex Gonin (Pre-Major/Biology)

Quinn room (Pre-Major/Computer Science)

Athena Baches (Physics & Astronomy)

WASHINGTON’S ALL-TIME IRA TROPHIES

Varsity Challenge Cups (MV8+) 19

1923, 1924, 1926, 1936, 1937,

1940, 1941, 1948, 1950, 1970,

1997, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2012,

2013, 2014, 2015, 2021

Kennedy Challenge Cups (M2V8+) 30

1925, 1926, 1927, 1935, 1936,

1937, 1938, 1940, 1948, 1949,

1950, 1953, 1956, 1964, 1972,

1993, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2007,

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012,

2013, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021

stewards cups

(Given to MF8+ 1900-2016; M3V8+ 2017-) 29

1931, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1937,

1939, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950,

1951, 1953, 1961, 1969, 1997,

2001, 2002, 2006, 2009, 2010,

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016,

2017, 2018, 2019, 2021

Eric W. Will Trophies (MV4+) 13

2003, 2004, 2008, 2010, 2011,

2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016,

2017, 2019, 2021

Third Varsity Eight (M3V8+) 1

2015

Freshman Four (MF4+) 1

2008

Ten Eyck Trophies (Men’s Points Champion) 17

1953, 1959, 1964, 1970, 2007,

2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012,

2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

2019, 2021