Sports
1749 Cricket Hollow Dr, Austin, TX 78758 – MLS 1207031
Full property details for 1749 Cricket Hollow Dr
General
- Rent: $2,195
- Status: Active
- Type: Single family
- MLS ID: 1207031
- Updated: Today (6/4/2023)
- Added: Today
Rental information
- Lease/rental term: 12 months
- Rental conditions: 12 months
- max. Lease (months): 11
- min lease (months): 9
Interior
- Interior Features: No stairs indoors, master bedroom on the main side, walk-in closet(s)
- Fireplace(s): No
- Appliances: Dishwasher, disposal, gas stove, free standing stove
- Design: Unfurnished
- Flooring: Vinyl
Rooms
Bathrooms
- Total number of bathrooms: 2
- Full bathrooms: 2
Bedrooms
- Total number of bedrooms: 4
- Bedrooms Main: 4
Other rooms
- Family room: main
- Kitchen: Galley Type Kitchen, Main
- The laundry: Laundry room, electric dryer connection, washing machine connection, head
- Laundry/utility room: main
Extra information
- Shared amenities: curbs
- Security Safety: smoke detectors)
Exterior
Parking
- Covered areas: 2
- Total number of rooms: 2
- Parking functions: Attached
Place
- Area: 2n
- District: Travis
- Subdivision: Quail Hollow Sec 01
- Drive Directions: MOPAC NORTH * RT ON BRAKER * RT ON SAGE HOLLOW * RT ON CRICKET HOLLOW
- Direction faces: East
School information
- Elem School District: Pflugerville ISD
- Middle School District: Pflugerville ISD
- High School District: Pflugerville ISD
- Primary school: River Oak
- Secondary school: West view
- Secondary school: John B Connally
Community
- Number of pets: 2
- Pet Restrictions: Cats OK, dogs OK, number limit, size limit, breed restrictions
Heating & Cooling
- Cooling Type: Central air
- Heating type: Central, Natural Gas
Utilities
- Sewer: See comments
- Water: Public
- Utility description: Electricity Available, Natural Gas Available, Sewer Available, Water Available
- Measurement: Electrically Separated, Gas Separated, Water Separated
Structural information
- Exterior Const.: Brick veneer, frame
- Foundation: Plate
- Roof: Compound
- Windows: Window treatments
- Disabled access: No
- Square meter: 1,548
- Living area: 1,548 square feet of Ft.
- Construction year: 1979
Many features
- Property view: No
- Lot Size (acres): 0.219
- Lot Size (Sq. Ft.): 9,539.64
- Lot dimensions: 9408
- Lot features: Trees-Medium (20 Ft – 40 Ft)
- Lot description: Trees-Medium (20 Ft – 40 Ft)
- Fencing (Description): Chain link, wood
Water features
Financial considerations
- Lot price per square meter ft.: $.23
- Deposit: $2,195
- Pet deposit: $500
- Tenant pays: All utilities
Disclosures and Reports
- Compensation brokerage buyers: 30%
- Property ID: 2501502160000
Arranged by Crosstown Properties
|
Sources
2/ https://www.coldwellbankerhomes.com/tx/austin/1749-cricket-hollow-dr/pid_54032711/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sir Roger Moore’s son says US actor playing James Bond would be ‘ridiculous’ | Entertainment
- 1749 Cricket Hollow Dr, Austin, TX 78758 – MLS 1207031
- AGAIN CHAMPION! – California Golden Bears Athletics
- Donald Trump will ‘likely be charged with obstruction of justice’
- Chuck Todd leaving “Meet the Press”; replaced by Kristen Welker
- NATO chief to Erdogan: Sweden “has fulfilled its obligations” to join
- Government cannot weaponize legal charges against Boris
- Labor secures $5m new mega donor for next UK election
- Directors Guild announces deal with Hollywood producers
- Huskies finish second at the 2023 IRA Championships
- Irina Shayk wears a summer dress
- Google issued an official warning to all Android users to remove 5 items to free up space