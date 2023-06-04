A future planning scheme to keep Bedlam alive





Divide the state With the Oklahoma football program set to move to the SEC in 2024, it appears that the beloved Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma State is dead. There’s nothing like good old-fashioned neighborly hatred, so how can we keep the Bedlam rivalry alive? We have an idea to keep the state somewhat divided for years to come. The SEC will announce the Sooners 2024 conference schedule on June 14. This will be temporary due to the amplified nature of the Sooners and Longhorns move south; however, there is still an opportunity for Bedlam to perform. The Sooners will bring Temple and Tulane to Norman in 2024 as these games are already scheduled. The SEC usually allows their schools to play against an FCS opponent in late November. This leaves one game slot open on a regular 12-game season schedule. So here’s our plan. Let’s move forward and give each football season a Bedlam kick-off. Rivalry Week often takes place late in the year, usually during the last week of the season. But a new tradition could be started in Sooner State by having the Sooners and Cowboys go in the first week of every college football season. It is common to see the opening kick-off for the week’s most important matches in a neutral venue. LSU-Florida State is neutral in 2024, as is everyone else on the agenda for the Chick-Fil-A kickoff classic. But what better gaming environment to kick off each season than Bedlam, home together? Classic rivalry is at the heart of college football. Ohio State-Michigan, OU-Texas, Alabama-Auburn, Florida-Florida State. Rivalries are everything to college football fans, especially in cross-state rivalries. Classic titles, trophies and memories are tied to college football rivalries. The Golden Hat, Jeweled Shillelagh, Little Brown Jug, etc., are famous symbols in college football lore. It would be a shame to see the legendary Bedlam rivalry disappear from the college football landscape. We’ve seen some pretty historic rivalries disappear in recent history as a result of the college football conference realignment. The consistent rivalry between OU and Nebraska is gone, as are Nebraska-Colorado, Texas-Texas A&M, and Missouri-Kansas. However, some college football rivalries have lived on through expansion, such as the Holy War (BYU-Utah) and Florida State-Miami. Let’s see the Bedlam kickoff of every college football season. Nothing would get the juices flowing better than some good old-fashioned neighborly hating. They want it, we want it and college football wants it. Week one should mean something. Nothing means more to Sooner and Cowboy fans than putting the brakes on each other. Keep Bedlam alive.

