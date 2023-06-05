Revered Cape Breton hockey icon Blair Joseph, 78, dies





SYDNEY, NS A Cape Breton hockey legend lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. Blair Joseph, an iconic member of the Cape Breton sports community who was also an assistant coach with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles before announcing his retirement from coaching in 2012, died Sunday morning, according to his younger brother Fabian. He turned 78. Carol Miller, chair of the Cape Breton Sport Heritage Committee, said he passed away at 5:55 a.m. Sunday. The man affectionately known as Bearcat, Blair Joseph discussed his battle with cancer with the Cape Breton Posts Jeremy Fraser. It’s going to be a tough one, I’ll do my best and if the odds are too great then it’s my time to go and that’s where we are now, Joseph recently told Fraser. Joseph, who turned 78 in April, was overwhelmed by the support he and his family received from the Cape Breton community and beyond. People are very nice, so are Cape Bretons, he said. Blair Joseph looks at an autographed photo he got from current Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andr Fleury during his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Joseph coached the future NHL Hall of Famer during his time with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles in the early 2000s. Joseph lost his battle with cancer on Sunday morning. He was 78. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST – Jeremy Fraser Long, winding career He is revered within the Cape Breton hockey community for his playing and coaching. Joseph’s career spanned the Kays Comets under-18 team and Sydney Academy. named the Cape Breton League’s Most Valuable Player that season. The same club reached the semifinals of the Eastern Canada Memorial Cup. He was a member of the Whitney Pier All-Stars that won the Maritime Intermediate C Hockey League title in 1972-73. After his youth career, Joseph tried out for the New Haven Blades of the Eastern Professional Hockey League. He was proud of his time with the Sydney Millionaires Oldtimers team, a club that played in tournaments all over North America. Switched to coaching Eventually, Joseph turned to coaching. He served as an assistant coach with the University College of Cape Breton Capers men’s hockey team, the Cape Breton Jeans Experts of the Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey League, and both the Sydney Islanders and Glace Bay Miners of the Maritime Junior A. hockey league . In 2001, Joseph was hired as an assistant coach with the then Cape Breton Screaming Eagles before retiring from coaching in 2012. After coaching, he served as a scout for the Eagles from 2012-2016. In 2013, Joseph was inducted into the Cape Breton Sport Hall of Fame as one of two builders. Last April, he received a standing ovation during a Cape Breton Eagles vs. Halifax Mooseheads Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff game at Center 200 in Sydney. In his professional life, after graduating from Sydney Academy, Joseph spent 31 years with the Maritime Telegraph and Telephone Company (the predecessor of Bell Aliant) and retired in 1998. The Post contacted Fabian Joseph, but he was willing to respond at this time. With files from Jeremy Fraser and TJ Colello

