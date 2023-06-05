Dominant pitching takes Eagles to regional final





Box Score TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The two-seeded Boston College Eagles (37-19) eliminated Troy and advanced to the Tuscaloosa Regional Final against Alabama with a 4-1 victory over the Trojans on Saturday afternoon. Barry Wals opened the scoring in the first at bat of the game, hitting a first solo shot into right field for his second home run of the weekend. John West got the start for the Eagles and delivered a strong performance after his Friday start was cut short due to a rain delay. West threw 4.1 scoreless innings, struckout five and gave up only four hits. Erik Schroeder took over and inherited an one-out, basesloaded situation in the fourth. The sophomore jumped at the opportunity and put down the third and fourth batters in the order of the Trojans to escape the breakdown and keep the lead. Boston College added three more in the eighth, started with consecutive walks Daniel Baruch And Barry Wals . Baruch scored on a throwing error by the pitcher. Peter Brands And Patrick Roche both reached via fielder’s choice, and both came by to score via heads-up baserunning tactics and a perfect slide from Patrick Roche At home. Schroeder escaped another basesloaded failure in the eighth, this time thanks to a custom double play spin from Vince Cimini Unpleasant Sam McNulty . Schroeder finished the game for the Eagles, finishing with 4 strikeouts and only 4 hits, allowing only one run and clinching the win (6-4). Full summary follows DETAILS

rating: No. 24 Boston College 4, Troy 1

Registrations: Boston College 37-19, Troy (40-22)

Stadium: Sewell Thomas Stadium

Presence: To be determined BC HIGHLIGHTS Walsh led off the game with a home run to right.

Entering the fifth with the bases loaded and one out, Schroeder kept the Trojans off the board with a force out at home and a strikeout.

West, who left with the bases loaded in the fifth, went 4.1-shutout innings on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

BC made a run in the eighth to double its lead when Baruch walked first and scored from third on a sacrifice bunt by Roche on a throwing error on homecoming.

Two batters later, BC again doubled the lead when Wang hit a slow ground ball that beat Roche at second, allowing Burns to score, and Roche continued home after Wang finished first. GAME NOTES BC is 25-24 all-time in 12 NCAA Tournament appearances.

BC won 36 games in a season for the first time since 2005, when the Eagles were a program-best 37-20.

BC pitchers totaled 10 strikeouts on that day, surpassing 500 in a season for the first time in the program’s history.

Leary stole his 12th base of the season and 18th of his career.

Walsh hit his second home run of the regional, eighth of the season and 13th of his career.

Walsh’s home run was the first by an eagle to start a game since Raf Chaumette vs. Wake Forest (4/2/22).

Walsh extended his streak of career-best bases reached to 18 games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bceagles.com/news/2023/6/4/baseball-ncaa-regional-sunday-recap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos