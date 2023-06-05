DJ Pickett explodes on the ball





While all eyes this weekend were on the 2024 outlook Florida football has had on campus for their official visit, that didn’t stop Billy Napier from having members of the class of 2025 on campus for unofficial visits. And while the number one safety in the country may have a humble frame, his film highlights some traits few other members of the 2025 class can claim. Florida Football: Go DJ, that’s my DJ DJ Pickett is listed at 6’2″ and 170 pounds from Zephyrhills High School. On3, ESPN and Rivals have listed him as the number one safety in the country for the class of 2025, while he ranks second at 247. His first play on his sophomore year film doesn’t scream a five-star prospect. He’s got a choice six, but if you watch enough recruit movies, the play itself isn’t something we’ve seen anywhere else. But as his movie progresses, there are two things Pickett excels at: Reading QBs to jump routes

Explode downhill to ball carriers There’s a blowout that Pickett has that very few prospects have, and it’s a backup of his 2023 track season when he ran the 100-meter sprint in 10.62 seconds. That tied for 15th in Class 3A in Florida and 37th overall in the state in all classifications. Pickett’s two main criticisms are that he needs to add 35 pounds to his frame to be viable in the SEC, and playing in Florida’s Three Suburban rating means he doesn’t see some of the top competition Florida has to offer. But regardless of the classification, Pickett can play with the ball anywhere once he has the muscles. According to On3’s Corey Bender, Pickett was on campus yesterday for a visit as part of the Gators’ massive recruiting weekend. Right now, Florida football is the favorite to land Pickett, though it’s still early in the process and a long way from being locked in. But when the 2023 high school season kicks off, expect the hype around Pickett to get bigger and bigger.

