The North Muskegon tennis team finishes 11th in the state finals





LocalSportsJournal.com KALAMAZOO –The North Muskegon girls’ tennis team finished in 11th place in the MHSAA Division 4 state finals. The Norwegian recorded 10 team points. Ann Arbor Greenhills took the state title with 37 points. Greenhills had six state champions under eight flights. Battled through 90-degree temperatures all day Friday against the best teams in the state, the girls proved just how strong they were mentally and physically, said North Muskegon coach Cody Liverance. While we didn’t score as well as we hoped upon entry, I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of this group. Fia Lindsay made it to the semifinals at No. 2 singles, while Marilyn Gaston and Francine Vinson advanced to the quarterfinals at No. 1 and No. 3 singles respectively. The tandem of Ella Tarrant and Anna Toebe reached the quarterfinals ranked No. 1 in doubles. Despite 11th place, the Normans have made their own mark on the tournament. I had numerous people, including the tournament director and multiple line judges, compliment our girls on their sportsmanship, demeanor and overall demeanor compared to other schools in attendance, Liverance said. It made me quite emotional when I heard people our kids had never met before saying that based on a first impression of them as people and competitors. North Muskegon Results No. 1 singles Round of 32 Marilyn Defeats Gaston. Rylee Lewis (Ovid-Elsie) 6-1, 6-2 Round of 16 Marilyn Defeats Gaston. Cienna Maristela (Warren Regina) 6-2, 6-1 Quarterfinals Maddie Morgan (Ann Arbor Greenhills) defeats. Marilyn Gaston 6-1, 6-0 No. 2 singles Round of 16 Defeats Fia Lindsay. Alexandra Larrea (Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett) 6-3, 6-1 Quarterfinals Defeats Fia Lindsay. Amelia Verbrugge (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) 6-1, 6-3 Semi-finals Defeats Shangyang Xia (Ann Arbor Greenhills). Fia Lindsay 6-1, 6-2 No. 3 singles Round of 16 Francine Vinson defeats. Claudia Haouilou (Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) Quarterfinals Kenna Trost (Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard) defeats. Francine Vinson 6-2, 6-0 No. 4 singles Round of 16 Kathryn Berg (Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart) def. Allie Sanocki 7-5, 6-3 No. 1 doubles Round of 16 Ella Tarrant/Anna Toebe defeated. Audrey Hirschman/Caroline Shaheen (Saginaw Nouvel) 6-1, 6-4 Quarterfinals Brenna Cavanaugh/Elizabeth Harris (Wixom St. Catherine) def. Ella Tarrant/Anna Toebe 6-4, 6-2 No. 2 doubles Round of 16 Defeats Dani Holden/Tessa Hullinger (Niles Brandywine). August Carefelle/Jaci Patrick 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 No. 3 doubles Round of 32 Claudina Dilegge/Katherine Regnerus (Warren Regina) def. Sage Brewer/Emmi VanWyck 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 No. 4 doubles Round of 32 Hannah Ripple/Jasmine Rottman Defeats. Lou Grablick/Jacey Morgan (Frankenmuth) 7-5, 6-1 Round of 16 Ava Anderson/Willow Evans (Ovid-Elsie) def. Hannah Ripple/Jasmine Rottman 6-4, 1-6, 6-3

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://localsportsjournal.com/2023/06/north-muskegon-tennis-team-finishes-11th-at-state-finals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos