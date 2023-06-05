Sports
The North Muskegon tennis team finishes 11th in the state finals
LocalSportsJournal.com
KALAMAZOO –The North Muskegon girls’ tennis team finished in 11th place in the MHSAA Division 4 state finals.
The Norwegian recorded 10 team points. Ann Arbor Greenhills took the state title with 37 points. Greenhills had six state champions under eight flights.
Battled through 90-degree temperatures all day Friday against the best teams in the state, the girls proved just how strong they were mentally and physically, said North Muskegon coach Cody Liverance. While we didn’t score as well as we hoped upon entry, I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of this group.
Fia Lindsay made it to the semifinals at No. 2 singles, while Marilyn Gaston and Francine Vinson advanced to the quarterfinals at No. 1 and No. 3 singles respectively.
The tandem of Ella Tarrant and Anna Toebe reached the quarterfinals ranked No. 1 in doubles.
Despite 11th place, the Normans have made their own mark on the tournament.
I had numerous people, including the tournament director and multiple line judges, compliment our girls on their sportsmanship, demeanor and overall demeanor compared to other schools in attendance, Liverance said. It made me quite emotional when I heard people our kids had never met before saying that based on a first impression of them as people and competitors.
North Muskegon Results
No. 1 singles
Round of 32
Marilyn Defeats Gaston. Rylee Lewis (Ovid-Elsie) 6-1, 6-2
Round of 16
Marilyn Defeats Gaston. Cienna Maristela (Warren Regina) 6-2, 6-1
Quarterfinals
Maddie Morgan (Ann Arbor Greenhills) defeats. Marilyn Gaston 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 singles
Round of 16
Defeats Fia Lindsay. Alexandra Larrea (Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett) 6-3, 6-1
Quarterfinals
Defeats Fia Lindsay. Amelia Verbrugge (Grand Rapids Catholic Central) 6-1, 6-3
Semi-finals
Defeats Shangyang Xia (Ann Arbor Greenhills). Fia Lindsay 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 singles
Round of 16
Francine Vinson defeats. Claudia Haouilou (Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4)
Quarterfinals
Kenna Trost (Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard) defeats. Francine Vinson 6-2, 6-0
No. 4 singles
Round of 16
Kathryn Berg (Bloomfield Hills Academy of the Sacred Heart) def. Allie Sanocki 7-5, 6-3
No. 1 doubles
Round of 16
Ella Tarrant/Anna Toebe defeated. Audrey Hirschman/Caroline Shaheen (Saginaw Nouvel) 6-1, 6-4
Quarterfinals
Brenna Cavanaugh/Elizabeth Harris (Wixom St. Catherine) def. Ella Tarrant/Anna Toebe 6-4, 6-2
No. 2 doubles
Round of 16
Defeats Dani Holden/Tessa Hullinger (Niles Brandywine). August Carefelle/Jaci Patrick 1-6, 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 doubles
Round of 32
Claudina Dilegge/Katherine Regnerus (Warren Regina) def. Sage Brewer/Emmi VanWyck 5-7, 6-3, 6-4
No. 4 doubles
Round of 32
Hannah Ripple/Jasmine Rottman Defeats. Lou Grablick/Jacey Morgan (Frankenmuth) 7-5, 6-1
Round of 16
Ava Anderson/Willow Evans (Ovid-Elsie) def. Hannah Ripple/Jasmine Rottman 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
|
Sources
2/ https://localsportsjournal.com/2023/06/north-muskegon-tennis-team-finishes-11th-at-state-finals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- McFly star Danny Jones wanted to be a footballer | Entertainment
- The North Muskegon tennis team finishes 11th in the state finals
- Indonesia: 5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Papua province on June 4
- Meeting Modi, the most important aspect of traveling to India: Nepal PM
- NATO’s Stoltenberg again urges Turkey to let Sweden join DW 06/04/2023
- Minister defends withholding ‘irrelevant’ WhatsApps from Covid probe
- 4 people arrested after injuring 9, another suspect on the run: police
- DJ Pickett explodes on the ball
- Ipswich label ‘PN The Label’ takes part in fashion week
- Barry Newman is dead: “Vanishing Point”, the actor of “The Limey” was 92 years old
- Illegal Premier League streaming team jailed in UK – BBC News
- The RI cannot be dictated by any country!