Table tennis: the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance wins and remains in Pro A





Facing Le Mans, team of Pro B, in the last play-down game, the players of the Alliance Nmes-Montpellier confirmed their victory in the first leg this Sunday and renewed their contracts with the elite for a sixth season.

“I don’t know why we play for the championship, because we always stay in the last game! Maybe we should start with this…” Chairman Alain Lauferon can indulge in the joke. Dominating against Le Mans on Sunday 4 June, the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance has extended its lease in Pro A for the sixth season in a row. ‘The season has been long and tough’ “I’m relieved, Mr. Lauferon. It’s been a long and difficult season. The repeated failures started to weigh.’ “It proves us great resilience,” continues coach Florian Habuda, proclaiming, “We have our spot in Pro A Women!”

After the 3-0 success of the first leg, without losing a single set, there was little tension in this last play-down meeting. We just had to get the job done and confirm that there is indeed a gap between the Pro A and the Pro B where Le Mans is evolving. Poland’s Natalia Bajor, medical prankster of the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance, took five rounds to defeat Russia’s Ekaterina Guseva.

Midi Libre – Thierry Albenque

Rachel Moret at the wheel, Lucie Mobarek fast Only the first match between Polish medical prankster Natalia Bajor, Moret’s international partner in doubles, and Russian Guseva was exciting. Moret held off former international and Montpellier player Le Lannic, 51. And Lucie Mobarek dismissed Nivelle in fifteen minutes, who she didn’t dare play, after losing to her twice, you wonder how… A reconstruction team “We will now have to bounce back and rebuild a team,” notes President Lauferon. The Belarusian Daria Trigolos decided to devote herself to her studies. Australia’s Minhyung Jee, number 1 on less than 30% of wins this season, will revive elsewhere. Lucie Mobarek, who would have liked to play a little more this season, is also ready and could join her native North, even if Florian Habuda does not despair of keeping her: “It would be a great pity if she leaves All the more that she plans to play in Pro B as she proved today that she had the level of Pro A.” Only Rachel Moret remains for sure Only Rachel Moret, who will participate in the European Games Krakau-Maopolska 2023 in Poland in ten days’ time, is sure that she will continue the adventure. “It’s a huge turnaround, agrees President Lauferon. It’s the first time our team has been so upset.” The Nmes-Montpellier Alliance, which is promoting young Irish Sophie Earley, 17, to the club for three seasons and who should come to Nmes, is therefore looking for two players. “Some didn’t wait until we stayed to sign elsewhere, concludes Mr. Lauferon. We have clues, but nothing concrete yet.” The technical sheet of the match Nmes-Montpellier – Le Mans Sarthe: 3-0.

Nmes, Gymnasium Saint Stanislas.

Referee: Mr. Bonneval.

Natalia Bajor (n°9) beats Ekaterina Guseva (n°41) 3-2 (11-13, 15-13, 11-8, 9-11, 17-15).

Rachel Moret (n°40) beats Agns Le Lannic (n°48) 3-0 (11-9, 13-11, 11-9).

Lucien Mobarek (#71) defeats Elodie Nivelle (#75) 3-0 (11-8, 11-4, 11-5).

