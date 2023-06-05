No. 19 Maryland falls in elimination match against George Mason





WINSTON-SALEM, NC A historic season for No. 19 Maryland came to a heartbreaking end in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, when the Terps dropped their elimination game, 11-10, to A-10 Tournament Champion George Mason on a walk-off sacrifice fly at Sunday afternoon . The high-scoring affair began when Maryland (42-21) spotted three runs to the Patriots in the first inning. After George Mason took the early lead, the Terps unleashed their offensive attack by scoring eight unanswered runs in the third and fourth innings. Kevin Keizer And Matt Shaw each launched home runs on the opposing field to tie the score for it Elijah Lambros broke the tie with a go-ahead two-run single. Maryland added three more runs in the fourth off of doubles by Nick Lorusso And Eddie Hacopiaan to build a five-point lead. George Mason responded in the fourth inning, driving in seven runs to take a 10-8 lead, but Matt Boss tied the score with a two-run shot in the sixth inning to keep the Terps in it. The game remained tied for the next two innings, as Kenny Lipman threw 3.0 shutout frames to keep the Patriots at bay. George Mason almost retook the lead in the bottom of the seventh on a double by Alex Knapp, but the Terps eliminated Reece Woody as he tried to score the go-ahead run when Lambros, Shaw and Luke Shliger connected to a perfect relay. Maryland got a chance to take the lead in the top of the ninth, as the Terps accounted for a 2-out scoring opportunity. Lambros came on board with a single and he was followed by back-to-back walks from Shliger. However, Maryland was unable to capitalize on the scoring opportunity, as the Patriots averted the threat and registered the walk-off hit in the ninth. Shaw, Lambros, Woods and Eddie Hacopiaan each registered multi-RBI outings, combined for eight RBI. Shliger also continued his record streak at first base by going 2-for-4 on the saucer with a walk and a double. He finished the season reaching base in 61 consecutive games. A historic team. A brotherhood. A family. FOREVER DIRTY TERPS A team that will be remembered forever pic.twitter.com/ZsWoy7T51f Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 4, 2023 Record year The Terps finished the 2023 campaign with 42 wins, tied for the second most wins in program history, while finishing with a 42–21 record.

Maryland became the first repeat Big Ten regular-season champion since Indiana in 2013–14, with a conference record of 17–7.

Rob Vaughan The team’s squad also captured its first-ever Big Ten Tournament title, going 4-0 undefeated in the tournament, culminating in a 4-0 victory over Iowa in the tournament final.

Offensively, the Terps produced one of the best seasons in program history, breaking single-season team records: Most points scored (578) Most hits (684) Most walks (385) Most RBIs (552)

Individually, many Terps rewrote the record books by breaking several single-season records:

The Terps also set numerous career records in 2023: Abort the action Top 6 | Against Taco Matt Boss with his 12th homer of the season to tie things up in Winston-Salem!! pic.twitter.com/AiyJk3GYUz Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 4, 2023 George Mason came first on the board with a two-run double by Connor Dykstra to give the Patriots a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Brett Stalli added another run with an RBI single to make it 3-0 later in the frame.

Keister got the Terps on the board in the third inning, on his way to the stanza. with a solo home run off the opposite field, cutting the deficit to 3–1.

Shaw tied the game a 3-3 later in the third inning on a two-run blast.

Lambros ended Maryland’s third inning rally with a two-run single to give the Terps a 5-3 lead.

The Terps added three more runs in their favor in the fourth to extend their 8-3 lead with a Nick Lorusso RBI double and a two-run double by Hacopian.

RBI double and a two-run double by Hacopian. The Patriots retook an 10-8 lead in the fourth inning by scoring seven runs, capped off with a three-run home run by Dykstra.

Woods tied the game at 10-10 with a two-run blast in the sixth inning.

As George Mason tried to get ahead on a seventh inning double, Lambros, Shaw and Shliger teamed up for a perfect relay to tag out Reece Woody at the plate.

Stalli ended the game in the ninth with a walk-off sacrifice fly. By the numbers We would like to introduce you to Mash Shaw!#RoadToOmaha x ESPN+ / @TerpsBaseball pic.twitter.com/KzkpWClGFd NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 4, 2023 10: Keister’s home run in the third inning earned him 10 big flies on the season, making him the seventh Terrapin to hit 10+ home runs this year.

Keister’s home run in the third inning earned him 10 big flies on the season, making him the seventh Terrapin to hit 10+ home runs this year. 12: Woods’ homer in the sixth inning gave him 12 on the season,

Woods’ homer in the sixth inning gave him 12 on the season, 13: Lorusso’s single in the first inning extended his streak to base to 13 games.

Lorusso’s single in the first inning extended his streak to base to 13 games. 14: With X RBI, Lambros recorded his 14th multi-RBI game of the year.

With X RBI, Lambros recorded his 14th multi-RBI game of the year. 18: Shaw drove in multiple RBIs for the 18th time this season.

Shaw drove in multiple RBIs for the 18th time this season. 22: The Terps scored in double figures for 22nd in 2023.

The Terps scored in double figures for 22nd in 2023. 24: Shaw’s home run in the third inning was his 24th of the campaign and tied him Chris Alleyn (2022) for the second-highest single-season tally in Maryland baseball history.

Shaw’s home run in the third inning was his 24th of the campaign and tied him (2022) for the second-highest single-season tally in Maryland baseball history. 61: Shliger’s record streak reached base in 61 games on a single in the third inning.

Shliger’s record streak reached base in 61 games on a single in the third inning. 97: After driving in one run, Keister is three RBI shy of the 100th of his career.

After driving in one run, Keister is three RBI shy of the 100th of his career. 100: Lorusso scored two hits to bring his season total to 100, breaking John McCurdy’s 2002 Maryland single-season hit record of 98. In addition, the Monroe, CT native became the first Terp to record 100 hits in a year.

Lorusso scored two hits to bring his season total to 100, breaking John McCurdy’s 2002 Maryland single-season hit record of 98. In addition, the Monroe, CT native became the first Terp to record 100 hits in a year. 105: Lorusso contributed to his nationally leading RBI total, driving in one run to take his season tally to 105 RBI. With his 100 hits in the season, Lorusso became the first player to record 100 hits and 100 RBI in a season since New Mexico State Billy Belcher accomplished the feat (105 hits, 118 RBI) in 2003.

Lorusso contributed to his nationally leading RBI total, driving in one run to take his season tally to 105 RBI. With his 100 hits in the season, Lorusso became the first player to record 100 hits and 100 RBI in a season since New Mexico State Billy Belcher accomplished the feat (105 hits, 118 RBI) in 2003. 175: Lorusso continued to build his RBI record for the program by driving the 175 RBI of his career at College Park.

Lorusso continued to build his RBI record for the program by driving the 175 RBI of his career at College Park. 578: The Terps have scored 578 points this season, up from last season’s 572 points for the highest scoring year in the program’s history.

The Terps have scored 578 points this season, up from last season’s 572 points for the highest scoring year in the program’s history. 684: Maryland had 11 hits, bringing its season total to 684, breaking the program record for most hits in a season. The figure of 683 was determined last season by the team of 2022. Last#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/xwlnnMJpGq Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) June 4, 2023

