Babar over Kohli; no Rohit, Gill in Cricket Australia’s WTC Team or Tournament | Cricket
After countless records broken and rewritten, a few historic tours and an introduction to the ‘Bazball’ concept, the 2021/23 cycle of the World Test Championship is about to end. In another three days, the summit clash at London’s The Oval begins between India and Australia, with both looking for a maiden title win. And ahead of the grand final, Cricket Australia declared the Best XI of the tournament and it was neither Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma nor rising sensation Shubman Gill.
Only three Indians made the cut as Cricket called Australia the “ultimate Test XI of the last two years”. The team also includes three from Australia, two from England and one each from Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa. The team was chosen based on how the players performed throughout the two years of the WTC cycle, with the players thriving in all conditions.
Despite his impressive showing as an opener in the 2021 England tour, where he even hit a ton at The Oval, Rohit was disallowed alongside Shubman Gill, who, while a late addition to the campaign, proved his worth with two centuries between November and March, one of which came in the Border-Gavaskar series. Usman Khawaja and Dimuth Karunaratne were chosen as openers.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who amassed over 1500 runs in just 14 matches, was picked as the number 3, followed by the tournament’s leading run-getter Joe Root (1915 runs in 22 Tests), implying that people like Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli was snubbed. The top order batting lineup was completed with the addition of the reckless Travis Head, who heralded his arrival as one of the middle league’s most destructive hitters.
Then followed the three Indians who eventually advanced to the Best XI. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin were picked as the two spin all-rounders with Rishabh Pant as wicket-keeper. The fast lineup consisted of Pat Cummins, aka the captain of this team, James Anderson and Kagiso Rabada.
Cricket Australia’s WTC Team of the Tournament: Khawaja, Karunaratne, Babar, Root, Head, Jadeja, Pant, Ashwin, Cummins (C), Anderson, Rabada.
|
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/babar-azam-over-virat-kohli-no-rohit-sharma-shubman-gill-3-indians-picked-cricket-australia-wtc-team-of-the-tournament-101685874853155.html
