Austin Alexander includes the Jayhawks in his last five





Kansas Football is about to add another impressive recruit to the 2024 recruiting class as Lance Leipold brings in Austin Alexander. As it stands, the Kansas Jayhawks are on track to reach their best football recruiting league in more than a decade before 2024. Five players – Aundre Gibson, Jonathan Kamara, Red Martel, Isaiah Marshall and Carson Bruhn – will join the team next season. However, Lance Leipold’s staff remains in talks for major recruits. Austin Alexander, a 4-star cornerback in the Class of 2024, included Kansas in his final commitment list. Purdue, Illinois, Iowa State and Indiana are the other schools the Jayhawks will have to compete with in its recruiting process. In the 247 curated sports rankings, Alexander is ranked #410 in the country for next year’s high school class. He is the No. 40-ranked corner and No. 9-ranked player in the state of Illinois. Although he has offers from top programs like USC, Michigan, and Michigan State, Alexander crossed those schools off his list. It is encouraging to see Kansas making the cut as it battles football schools. READ ALSO: KU football match times announced for weeks 1 and 3 His official visit to Kansas begins this Friday, June 9, and should last two days. op3.com reports that he plans to make his commitment decision in July or August, so an announcement after his visit to Lawrence should not be imminent. Alexander is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound defensive back who can play as the nickelback or on the outside. He will have to grow more in his body before he reaches the collegiate level, but it would be a huge asset to the Kansas football staff if they can bring him in. He continues to rise in the ranks and is ready for a successful senior season. To follow @ThroughThePhog on Twitter and like our page @throughthephog on Facebook for more Kansas Jayhawks coverage. You can sign up to write for us by clicking the link below. Do you want your voice to be heard? Join the Through The Phog team! Write for us!

