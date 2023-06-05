Hockey: Jaguars maintain undefeated record with Sailors tied





Leaders Western Jaguars lost the chance to widen the gap at the top of the standings on Sunday after drawing 2-2 against Sailors at their Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League game at Nairobi’s City Park Hockey Stadium. A win for Jaguars would have put them four points ahead of defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors and Kenya Police, who are tied for second on 14 points from six games, but did not play this weekend. Emmanuel Wisawa (40th) and Derrick Juma (46th) were on track for the visitors, while Jairus Muzembi (47th) and Abraham Musee (55th) sounded the boards for Sailors.

Jaguars coach Micheal Malungu said they had a chance to bury the game early but were wasteful. “It’s a fair result. It would have been worse if we had lost. We are still undefeated and the fact that we are leading the standings is inspiring. We want to take it game by game and hopefully we will continue there, because that’s what we do. have our eyes on,” said Malungu. Sailor coach Timothy Kamar was pleased with the draw but said they need to work on some points to improve their performance in the upcoming games. In the Men’s National League, Daystar University defeated Karate Axiom 3-1, with Ran Hamisi grabbing a brace in the 14th mad 60th minute respectively, while Clyde Amousstone added another goal in the 52nd minute. Harry Kipyegon scored for Karate in the 29th minute. Meanwhile, Sikh Union is the winner of Nairobi Masters Series Two after beating Blue Ocean 3-2 in the final at City Park Stadium. Rose Mbulu, Jacqueline Mwangi and Prabjoi Hunjan scored for the winners in the fourth, 11th and 15th minutes, while Esther Muli and Joshua Mundia were on target for Blue Ocean in the fifth and 26th minutes. The Series had attracted eight teams including Parkroad Lions, Wazalendo Masters, Nakuru Masters, Kisumu Masters, Impala and Greensharks. Event organizer Moses Majiwa said next year’s event will have both men’s and women’s versions. “Since its inception in 2019, teams have fielded mixed genders. We have the opportunity for both genders to field their teams. The third series will be held from August 5 to 6 at Mombasa Sports Club, Mombasa,” said Majiwa. Institute of Applied Studies and Research and Insulated Cables Engineers Association (ICEA) sponsored the event which brought together players over 40 years old in the men’s category and 35 years old in the women’s category. Institute of Applied Studies and Research funneled Sh100,000 towards the two-day event, while ICEA bought trophies and medals for the participating teams.

