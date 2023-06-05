Virginia Baseball | Virginia advances to NCAA Super Regionals with 8-3 victory over ECU





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. Virginia (48-12) combined to score seven runs in the last three innings to retire East Carolina (47-19) in an 8-3 decision to win the Charlottesville regional championship at Disharoon Park on Sunday (June 4). to win. The Cavaliers are in their eighth Super Regional in the past 15 years. UVA starting pitcher Connelly Early got the win after holding the Pirates to just two runs on seven hits and tied his career best with 10 strikeouts. He was named the Charlottesville Regional’s Most Outstanding Player. In addition to Early, Virginias Kyle Teel (C), Ethan Anderson (1B), Jake Gelof (3B), Casey Saucke (OF), Ethan O’Donnell (OF), Anthony Stephan (DH), and Nick Parker (P) all earned tournament honors . Teel finished 4-for-5 at the plate, with a home run and two RBI’s. Both ODonnell and Stephan launched three-run home runs in the seventh and eighth innings respectively to help the Hoos slam the door on Pirates, who eliminated UVA last year in Greenville Regional. SUPER REGIONAL TICKET INFORMATION

Super Regionals tickets for all sessions and parking passes go on sale to the general public starting Monday (June 5) at 1pm CEST. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting uvatix.com.

HOW IT HAPPENED As the designated visiting team, Virginia struck first in the top half of the opening frame. After Jake got Gelof safely into first place on a dropped third at bat that produced a soft bounce off the backstop, another wild pitch enabled Gelof to move into second place. With one out and a full count, Teel drove in Gelof on a double down the right field-line, which jumped over the outfield-wall, resulting in a ground-rule double. Kyle Teel gets us going (again). It’s 1-0 Hoos in the T1! : @acnetwork | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/9DxucUz4IN — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 4, 2023 The Pirates tied the score (1-1) in the bottom of the first inning after a sacrifice bunt brought an ECU runner to third base, who was eventually brought home on a sacrifice fly off Justin Wilcoxen’s bat.

Virginia fell behind in the regional game for the first time when three consecutive Pirate hits in the fourth inning put ECU 2-1 up.

The combination of ECU starting pitcher Zach Root and reliever Landon Ginn accounted for 11 of 12 UVA batters between the third and sixth inning. The Cavaliers broke through in the seventh when Henry Godbout singled and Colin Tuft walked to clear the way for O’Donnell, who hit his 13 e homerun of the season to put UVA ahead 4-2, a lead that would not be relinquished. \ ETHAN O’MYGOODNESS!!! HOUSE FOR !!! : @acnetwork | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/NwrFrr1Vw3 — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 5, 2023 De Hoos put up another three-run inning in the eighth on Stephan’s three-run homer to center field. Stephan’s third home run of the season extended UVA’s lead to 7-2. First name: Last name: ACCN | #GoHoos | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/DPPFphCbCh — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 5, 2023 Te’s fourth hit of the day, a solo home run in the top of the ninth, broke the UVA record for single season hits. It was 101 Tees st hit of the year. Teel passed the 100-hit milestone of Phil Gosselin’s lone season in 2010. What’s our favorite color?! With that homer, Kyle Teel broke the school record for most hits in a single season!#GoHoos | #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/fcymrAtfCN — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) June 5, 2023 ADDITIONAL NOTES With an RBI double in the first, Teel batted in the first run of the game in each of UVA’s three NCAA regional games. His four hits in the game tied a single-game UVA postseason record, a feat last achieved by eight other Cavaliers.

Early tied his career with 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings of action. It was the sixth time this season that a UVA pitcher struckout at least 10 batters in one game. Early (2), Nick Parker (2) and Brian Edington (2) all have at least 10 strikeouts in a game twice this year this year.

It marked the 17 e times this season, UVA has come from behind to win a game in 2023.

Virginia won his 35 e home game, equals a school record (2011: 35-5; 2013: 35-5) and improved to 35-4 at Disharoon Park this season.

The Cavaliers faced East Carolina in regional action five times, the most against any other opponent. UVA has a 3-2 lead in postseason action against ECU and a 33-22 overall mark against the Pirates.

Virginia went 3-0 in a regional game for the fifth time and first time since 2015. NEXT ONE The Cavaliers will host the Conway Regional Duke of Coastal Carolina winner in the NCAA Super Regionals next weekend (June 9-11). Tee times and TV designations will be posted on VirginiaSports.com as determined. Charlottesville Regional All-Tournament Team

C Kyle Teel (Virginia)

1B Ethan Anderson (Virginia)

2B Jacob Starling (ECU)

3B Jake Faith (Virginia)

SS Griff O’Ferrall (Virginia)

FROM Casey Saucke (Virginia)

FROM Bryce Madron (Oklahoma)

FROM Ethan O’Donnell (Virginia)

DH Easton Carmichael (Oklahoma)/Anthony Stephan (Virginia)

P Connelly Early (Virginia)

P Nick Parker (Virginia)

Most Outstanding Player: Connelly Early (Virginia)

