ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says Michigan football has a good chance of winning it all this year





There is no doubt that football in Michigan is one of the most popular college football programs in the country. The Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten championships and made two consecutive College Football Playoff appearances. A few years ago, people were calling for Jim Harbaugh to lose his job after going 2-4 in 2020 and going winless against ohio state in the five years he had been chieftain. But the chips fell in the right direction in 2021 and 2022, and Harbaugh led the corn and blue to dominant victories against the Buckeyes. While Michigan made the playoffs twice in a row, the Wolverines fell flat on their faces in the semifinals both years. The corn and blue absorbed a booming pass Georgia in 2021 and had too many fouls against TCU last season to recover. So what does Michigan need to do in 2023 to get over the playoff hump? College Football GameDay host and college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit spoke to On3s JD PicKell about what Michigan needs to do this season. Herbstreit doesn’t think the Wolverines are too far away. In fact, Michigan was just a few games away from winning the national championship last season. You know, when I hear about the bump, I think they should have been in the national championship last year, Herbstreit told On3s JD PicKell at the On3 NIL Elite series. I mean, I respect TCU, but let’s be honest. I think you and I and everyone watching that game were in awe of what we saw from TCU that game and the way they made so many explosive plays. But I think going into it, I think if we think about it, Michigan would win the game. So to think, what do they have to do to get over the hump? I would have said that after they lost to Georgia (in 2021) and the way they did it. But against TCU, man, I just feel like there are a few plays here or there. So I don’t think they change very much. Michigan returns a dominant defense along with just about every offensive playmaker on the 2022 team. The Wolverines return offensive coordinator Sherrone Morre, quarterback JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in running, and the majority of the reigning Joe Moore Award offensive line. Both Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson are back to lead the talented wide reception room. With the Wolverines returning so much talent and having Ohio State home in 2023, Herbstreit told PicKell he believes the corn and blues have a real chance this season. You mentioned the one-two in the backfield, the way they’ve recruited over the years, they’ve got great skill on the outside, they’ll always have linemen. And then JJ proves, I think, that he’s a guy you can win a lot of games with. So I think they’re in a great spot, Herbstreit said. They’re getting Ohio State in the house. I feel like Jim has taken his program to the highest level since being in Ann Arbor. If they can stay healthy, they’re really going to have a chance this year. Michigan kicks off the season on September 2nd at noon ET streaming on Peacock. More football! Michigan Football Unveils 2022 Big Ten Championship Ring Former Michigan Football DT transfers to elite school Jim Harbaugh addresses recent Michigan football controversies Michigan football makes top 12 for 2024 4-star DL Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire

