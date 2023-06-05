The Wild are not going to be trading core pieces this summer – Minnesota Wild

Stop. Don’t even think about it. Don’t even think about it. It’s not going to happen. The Minnesota Wild will not ship core pieces this off-season.

Shane Seney from NHL Trade Rumors posted an article which upset some people on Twitter’s holy writer site. Seney suggested that the Wild trade their best center, Joel Eriksson Ek, to the Toronto Maple Leafs for star winger William Nylander.

Now I would like to add Willy to the Wild. He is coming off back-to-back 80-point seasons, including a career-high 87 in 2022-23. Oh yes, and he scored 40 goals and scored 35 per 82 games over the past four seasons. He would be a long-term running mate for Kirill Kaprizov and will be paid just under $7 million for the 2023-2024 season. If the Wild really wanted to, they could make that work. But it just doesn’t happen.

Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin and Matt Boldy will not play anywhere but Minnesota early next year.

Seney believes the Wild can afford to move Eriksson Ek because they have Sam Steel, Ryan Hartman and Freddie Gaudreau. But anyone who watched Minnesota last year knows that none of those guys are bona fide top centers. It would be a franchise-changing mistake for the Wild to trade their only legitimate top-six center and one of the best two-way centers in the league. It would be like throwing the bucket with which you draw water from a slowly sinking ship.

What would a better trading offer from William Nylander look like? That’s a conversation for another day. The Wild has repeatedly proven that they are not the kind of organization to make a risky trade for a star player. They made small, small transactions and signed signatures, but nothing that posed a real risk.

Trading Cam Talbot last summer wasn’t much of a risk. They took a low-stakes gamble on Filip Gustavsson, and it paid off. Trading Jason Zucker was a good trade that produced some solid assets in Addison and top defensive prospect Carson Lambos.

Trading Kevin Fiala wasn’t a big swing, it was the complete opposite. The Wild sent off an attacking star player for dumping their money into depth players. The Wild hasn’t made a bold trade where the player they bought was the key player in the deal since arguably Jason Pominville over a decade ago.

That leads to the next point. The Wild has repeatedly shown that they prioritize depth players over freeing money for big players. For example, re-signing and acquiring guys like Gaudreau, Alex Goligoski, Ryan Reaves and Jon Merrill. Those guys are important depth players, but Minnesota could replace them with players with more affordable contracts.

The Wild has the number one prospect poolaccording to The athletics Scott Wheeler and for good reason, and they’ve kept it mostly intact. Bill Guerin hasn’t traded any of Minnesota’s top prospects or futures since taking over in 2019. The team clearly prioritizes the prospects they have.

They also have a bit of a cap-space problem. De Wild does not have the space to sign someone a mega contract. Even if they traded Eriksson Ek, who has a $5 million cap hit, they would still have limited resources to bring back their keeper and other lows.

The Wild made a few trades on deadline, but none involved any real risk. They spent only a few mid-round picks, some not even this year or next year, and a disgruntled player in Jordan Greenway. However, Minnesota received similar returns in Marcus Johansson, Gustav Nyquist, Oskar Sundqvist and John Klingberg, among others. Proven raw materials that are not unknown and pose no great risk to the acquiring team.

The Wild didn’t go after Jack Eichel. They didn’t go after Matthew Tkachuk. Nor did they pursue Erik Karlsson. Timo Meier? Not really. Don’t say they should, but sure they wouldn’t.

Perhaps the Wilds can learn a thing or two from the two teams in the Stanley Cup Final. The best players of the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers both skated for other teams at the beginning of last year.

Minnesota’s biggest off-season storyline will be whether they re-sign all of their bottom-six depth and whether they trade a depth defender prospect. It won’t be a trade for Nylander (Although hey, here’s an open invitation to Wild management to prove me wrong).

Game management is not going to take a big risk. This is not a team to sacrifice prospects or important futures. The Wild is a team that sabotaged itself wearing hats. They are not a team to make a hasty decision about large amounts of money and worry about the financial ramifications later. What kind of team are they? One of 30 golfing in June watching a Stanley Cup final with two major headliners from the comfort of their couch.

All statistics and data via Hockey DB And Cap friendly.