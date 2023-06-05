Sports
Monfils and Svitolina – a support system for each other on and off the field
FILE PHOTO: Monfils and Svitolina have both been each other’s support system since announcing their relationship in 2019. | Photo credit: GETTY IMAGES
Elina Svitolina cheered on Gael Monfils from the stands as the Frenchman fought hard before going down to Matteo Berrettini in five sets in a floodlit Rod Laver Arena at last year’s Australian Open in Melbourne. Similar images, with roles reversed, warmed the hearts of tennis fans around the world on Friday as Monfils and Svitolinas coach Raemon Sluiter saw the Ukrainian come out of a set-down to beat Anna Blinkova 2-6, 6-2, 7- 5 in the third round of the French Open on Court Simmone-Mathieu.
The pair have returned to Grand Slam tennis in Paris after missing the last four Majors. Both husband and wife have made several trips in the past year and a half and have supported each other.
The world of Svitolina and many other Ukrainians was turned upside down in late February last year after the Russian invasion of their country, which Russian President Vladimir Putin called a special military operation in support of the Russian-controlled breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.
A few days later, after initially refusing to play against her Russian opponent Anastasia Potapova in the first round in Monterrey, Svitolina came out dressed in the blue and gold colors of Ukraine and won the match 6-2, 6-1 . After the win, she said, I think my mission is to unite our tennis community to stand with Ukraine, to help Ukraine, because what is happening is something terrible for all Ukrainians. That’s why I’m here. That’s why I play for my country and try my best to use my platform and use my resources to introduce that and invite people to support Ukraine.
Former world number 3 Svitolina has since been outspoken on the subject. She has called for a complete ban on Russians and Belarusian athletes for the 2024 Paris Olympics and refuses to shake hands with her opponents from these two countries after a match, as was the case against Russia’s Blinkova.
I am Ukrainian. I stand for my country and do everything I can to support men and women who are now fighting on the front lines for our country, our country, Svitolina said.
Can you imagine the boy or girl on the front line looking at me and I pretend nothing is wrong?
Svitolina also went through a big change in her personal life in the past year. The couple, who married just before the Tokyo Olympics, welcomed a baby girl – Skai – in October. It wouldn’t have been easy for Svitolina to return to Tour-level tennis in Charleston this year after not playing since the Miami Open for just over 12 months.
Well, I try to play game by game. I came here with no expectations, you know. Coming back after giving birth is extremely complicated. But I’m really motivated to continue in this tournament and I have some really tough opponents. So it’s a matter of recovering and being ready for the next battle, she said after her victory over Blinkova.
Still, her performance at the ongoing French Open and title-winning run in Strasbourg the week before has shown what kind of fighter she is. Her fourth-round match against ninth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, another Russian, proved to be a major test, but the Ukrainian held on for a 6-4, 7-6(5) victory to reach her fourth time in the quarterfinals of the French Open. her career.
Monfils and his injury battle
Monfils is one of the remaining members of French tennis’s New Musketeers, the other being Richard Gasquet after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gilles Simon parted ways last year. La Monf withdrew from last year’s Home Slam due to a right foot injury, returned to Tour-level tennis in Canada and suffered the same injury again in the third round. Only this time things got worse and the 36-year-old was unable to play for the next seven months.
The 64 Frenchman, a former world number 6, is known for his unusual sliding technique, athleticism and showmanship. He’s struggled to find his rhythm and hasn’t been able to win a single Tour-level race this year since his return to Indian Wells in March. However, those aspects of his game were on display for the home fans on Tuesday during the night session match at Roland-Garros on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Monfils appeared to suffer from cramps late in the fifth set against a much younger opponent in Argentina’s Sebastian Baez and trailed 0–4. Still, in the next 11 minutes, smiling despite adversity, the local favorite won four straight games to level the score, leading to surreal scenes as the Paris crowd and Monfils himself broke into the national anthem, La Marseillaise. Baez 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5 to set up a second round with Holger Rune.
However, the highly anticipated match, scheduled for Thursday’s night session, could not take place as Monfils withdrew from the tournament due to a wrist injury.
Monfils said, “I’m not exactly sure what I’m feeling, but it’s more than being disappointed.” How many [more] Roland-Garros shall I play? That is the question. I don’t know what the answer is. How much will I play? For now, I’m trying to digest this.
While it would have been harsh to expect much from Monfils, the failure of the younger generation of French tennis to show up raises many questions. No French player reached the third round this year, something that has only happened once before in the Open Era.
Monfils and Svitolina – a support system
Monfils and Svitolina have both been each other’s support system since announcing their relationship in 2019. Whether it’s the Ukrainian standing up for Monfils after being racially insulted after the 2020 Italian Open, or the Frenchman who was there for her as she struggled to cope with the war situation at home, both former junior Grand Slam champions have faced challenges together and will continue to do so.
Sources
https://sportstar.thehindu.com/tennis/monfils-svitolina-french-open-husband-wife-couple-support-system-injury-russia-invasion-ukraine/article66930797.ece
