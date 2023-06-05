Sports
Patriots Advance to NCAA Regional Final, Down Maryland for First Time with Walk-Off Win
WINSTON-SALEM, NC Sophomore catcher Connor Dykstra drove in five runs and senior shortstop Brett Stallings tapped in the game-winning run to lead the Patriots to an 11-10 walk-off victory over Maryland Sunday afternoon in the Winston-Salem NCAA Regional at David F. Couch Ballpark.
The Patriots advanced to the regional finals for the first time in the program’s history. Mason has won two games in one NCAA tournament for the first time.
With the score tied at 10-10, Mason loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Junior center fielder Jordan Smith was hit by a pitch and Dykstra and second year first baseman Reece Woody were both walked intentionally. Stallings then lifted a sacrifice fly to the foul line in right field and after the flyout, Jordan Smith raced home and scored the winning run on a head-first slide.
The Patriots scored 11 points for the second straight game, the most the team has scored in an NCAA Tournament game in program history. The previous highlight was in the 1992 East Regional in a 10-2 victory over Rider in Gainesville, Fla.
Dykstra went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, five RBI’s and two runs scored. The five RBIs tied Carsen Pracht for the most in an NCAA Tournament game. Pracht drove in five points against Northeastern on Saturday, June 3 in an elimination game.
The Patriots recorded their 36th win of the season, the most for the program since 2009.
Mason (36-26) took the lead against Maryland (42-21) sophomore starter Ryan Van Buren in the bottom of the first inning.
With one out, junior outfielder Derek Wood and Jordan Smith both walked. Dykstra followed with a two-run double to the hole at right center to put the Patriots ahead, 2-0. With two outs, Stallings drove in Dykstra from third base with a single through the middle to make it 3-0.
In the top of the third, Maryland sent 10 batters to the plate and scored five runs on four hits against Mason redshirt first-year starter Connor Eaton and reliever Christian Mracna to take a 5-3 lead. Terrapins junior shortstop Matt Shaw hit a two-run home run and junior second baseman Kevin Keister added a solo home run in the inning.
Maryland added three runs in the top of the fourth inning to make it 8-3. Senior third baseman Nick Lorusso scored a run with a double and fifth-year right fielder Matt Woods drove in a pair of runs with a double.
Mason freshman reliever Owen Stewart entered the game in the fourth inning and settled the game.
The Patriots reacted in the bottom of the fourth, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring seven on three hits and four walks to jump into the lead, 10-8.
Dykstra had the big hit in the inning with a three-run blast over the left center wall, while Jordan Smith added a two-run single and senior designated hitter South Trimble scored a run with an infield single.
In the top of the sixth, Woods hit a home run with two outs and two runs off Stewart to tie the game, 10–10.
Maryland threatened in the top of the ninth and loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks. Mason made the call to the bullpen for graduate student Kyle Smith, who got Shaw to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.
The Patriots then loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth when Jordan Smith was hit by a pitch and Dykstra and Woody were deliberately put on base. That set the tone for Stallings and the senior came through with a sacrifice fly to right to drive in the winning run for the 11-10 win.
The Patriots take on No. 1 Wake Forest in the Winston-Salem Regional Finals, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:16 PM Sunday night at David F. Couch Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC
