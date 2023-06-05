Tennis: Djokovic, Alcaraz on track for French Open showdown, Sabalenka snaps again

PARIS — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz moved closer to a blockbuster French Open semifinal win with imperious victories on Sunday as Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka skipped another press conference because she had been asked to comment on the war in Ukraine earlier in the tournament.

Djokovic, who is chasing a men’s record 23rd Grand Slam to beat Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the absence of the injured champion, raced past Peruvian marathoner Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3 6-2 6-2 in a lopsided last eight clash .

Djokovic, two-time champion in Paris, has now reached the quarter-finals in Paris for the 17th time, one more than Nadal.

“I’m proud of all the records, but it also means I’m not young anymore,” said 36-year-old Djokovic. “It was the best level of tennis I’ve played here, so I’m very happy.”

World number one and top seed Alcaraz, another tenacious Spaniard backed to take over the mantle from 14-time champion Nadal, bulldozed his way to a 6-3 6-2 6-2 win on the Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

World number two Sabalenka, who has repeatedly been urged by Ukrainian players to take a stand against the war, reached the quarter-finals by beating American Sloane Stephens 7-6(5) 6-4.

But she skipped her press conference for a second time after also doing so on Friday, citing mental health reasons and saying she didn’t feel safe after being called out on what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Belarus has been an important staging area for the invasion.

Next up for Sabalenka is Elina Svitolina, who took a 6-4 7-6(5) victory over Russian ninth seed Daria Kasatkina to stay in contention for a first Grand Slam in her first major since the birth of her daughter Skai in October.

RUSSIANS ROLL ON

Earlier, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova dug deep to make her way back to the quarter-finals for the first time since finishing second two years ago, before compatriot Karen Khachanov also fought her way through on a glorious Sunday.

Pavlyuchenkova, who was beaten in the 2021 final by Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova, skipped last year’s edition as well as the second half of the season due to a knee problem and entered the match after three-setters in her last two encounters.

She was again tested by Elise Mertens, as the 28th seed, but recovered from a set and a break down to seal a 3-6 7-6(3) 6-3 win in just over three hours .

Pavlyuchenkova, who has dropped to No. 333 in the world after being forced to retire for five months last year, is the lowest seeded French Open quarterfinalist in the Open Era.

Khachanov, the 11th seed, also showed great determination as he battled past Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 1-6 6-4 7-6(7) 6-1 to reach the last eight for the second time.

“After the first set and a half I thought: what am I doing here, he hit all directions, so I decided that all I could do was fight,” said Khachanov, who reached the semifinals in his last match. two Grand Slams in New York and Melbourne.

There were dramatic scenes on Court 14 when Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified from the third round of their women’s doubles after Kato hit a ball across the court between points and hit a ball girl, leaving her sobbing.

Kato was initially warned by chair umpire Alexandre Juge, but Czech Marie Bouzkova and Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo, who were leading 7-6(1) 1-3 at the time of the incident, pointed out to him that the ball girl was crying.

“No, no, let me explain. She (Kato) didn’t do it on purpose, she (the ball girl) didn’t get hurt,” said Juge.

“She (Kato) didn’t do it on purpose? She’s crying,’ Sorribes Tormo said, pointing to the ball girl.

“And she has blood,” Bouzkova added.

After speaking to the girl, the referee went back to his seat and announced the end of the match by disqualifying Kato and Sutjiadi to elicit boos from the crowd.

