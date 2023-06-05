Peter Palos defends title at Virtus Global Games





Gold medalist at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Hungary’s Peter Palos defends his men’s singles title at the Virtus Global Games; Basically a seven-day multi-sport meeting that started in Vichy, France on Sunday June 4, the table tennis events will take place from Monday June 5 to Friday June 9. In addition to Tokyo and four years ago at the Virtus Games in Brisbane, Peter Palos was also successful in London in 2012. He is just one of many players to have won titles in major international tournaments; Reigning World Champion Korea Republics Kim Gitae and France’s Lea Ferney compete in the now-established tournament, held every four years for Class 11 players. In addition, Lea Ferney is one of many names on the Vichy entry list to have had success in women’s singles class 11 events at international championships this year. She won in Costa Rica; later Japan’s Miwa Yamaguchi won in Lignano, Hong Kong’s Wong Ting Ting in So Paulo, Poland’s Ewa Cychowska in Argostoli and Turkey’s Ebru Acer in Lasko. Likewise for the men, Frenchman Antoine Zhao who won in Egypt appears on the entry list, as well as Chen Po-Yen from Chinese Taipei, successful in Lignano, alongside Valerii Vlacenko from Ukraine, the winner in Argostoli and Maciej Makejew from Poland, victorious in Lasko. Excellence is the order of the day, which is exactly why the tournament started; an elite multi-sport event for World Intellectual Impairment Sport. The concept originated in 1986 and the first event took place in Harnosand, Sweden, in 1989, called The 1st World Games for Athletes with an Intellectual Disability. Soon after, the competition became known as the INAS (International Sports Federation for Persons with Intellectual Disability Global Games), before being renamed the Virtus in Brisbane in 2019, ushering in a new era. A total of 36 men and 29 women are taking part, representing 18 affiliated associations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ittf.com/2023/06/05/peter-palos-defends-title-at-virtus-global-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos