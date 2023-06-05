Dustin Plott wins second straight U23 Freestyle National Championship





GENEVA, Ohio Oklahoma state wrestler Dustin Plott won the U23 Freestyle National Championship for the second year in a row on Sunday, clinching his spot on the Team USA U23 World Team. With his spot secured, Plott travels to Tampere, Finland to compete in the U23 World Championships October 23-29. Throughout the weekend, Plott compiled a perfect 7-0 record with three shutout wins. The two-time All-American took on Ohio State’s Carson Kharchla in the best-of-three finals series and thrilledly took both games out of play. In the first fight, Kharchla opened up a quick 9-0 lead, but Plott fired back with 20 consecutive points to win, 21-10. With the score tied at 10-10 in the second game, Plott put Kharchla on his back and picked up the fall to punch his ticket to Finland. After the 2023 U20 Freestyle National Championship signed by Christian Carroll on Saturday, Oklahoma State will send two wrestlers to the World Championships this fall. With 92 kg, top sown Luke Surber fell just short of Plott at the World Championships, when he fell to Cornell’s Jacob Cardenas in the best-of-three finals series to finish as the U23 National Runner-Up. Surber exploded for a 10-0 win in the first game, but Cardenas responded with back-to-back wins to pull the series back. In the second game, Cardenas narrowly extended the series with an 18-15 comeback win after Surber built an early 12-6 lead. Cardenas would take the winner-all game 10-0. A total of six Cowboys made it to the finals this weekend, after four newcomers did so yesterday in the U20 Freestyle division. Five other Cowboys played on Sunday Cutting blades (70 kilograms), Daniel Manibog (70 kilograms), Benjamin Mower (86 kilos), Kyle Haas (92 kg) and Kent Docet (125 kg) all fell at different points during wrestling backs and none reached medal matches. Medalists U20 Freestyle Division Troy Spratley 2nd, 57kg

Cael Hughes 2nd, 61 kg

Jordan Williams 8th, 65kg

Brayden Thompson 2nd, 86kg

Christian Carroll 1st, 125 kg

Hayden Simpson 8th, 125 kg Medalists U23 Freestyle Division

Dustin Plott 1st, 79kg

Luke Surber 2nd, 92 kg Medalists of the U20 Greco-Roman Division

Hayden Simpson 4th, 130kg

