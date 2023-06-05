Timmins News: Cricket team to host Mayor’s Cup Tournament





Cricketers will tell you that the sport is as important to them as hockey is to Northerners. With more people from Asia moving to Northern Ontario, getting the sport established in this part of the world has become critical for them. Timmins Tigers hosted a cricket tournament. June 4/23 (Lydia Chubak/CTV Northern Ontario) “We have almost 200, 250 people playing cricket in Thunder Bay and that is a lot, especially for a place where cricket was nothing,” said Stefin Cyriac, a member of the Thunder Bay Kombans cricket team. “We’re getting more and more questions if you’re coming for this tournament, that tournament, and that’s all over Canada.” This weekend, the Timmin’s Tigers host of Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie in the first of several tournaments this summer. The winning team will take home the Mayor’s Cup, a new trophy that the Timmins Tigers hope will grow the sport and add a new level of prestige to the gentleman’s game in the North. “You have to think outside the box, so I thought, have we ever played a Mayors Cup here? They said ‘no’,” said Deepak Datta, a member of the Timmins Tigers team. “Mayor (Michelle Boileau) is supportive, so why not dedicate a cup to the mayor’s office and this will bring attention to the whole city.” Datta said that because of the strong local support, it means some people have decided to stay in the north after graduation because cricket is on offer. “I had a sports background so when I was in India I represented my team there. So when I moved here I was planning to do something related to that so it was good to have cricket here,” said Bhavya Jain, another member of the Tigers. The Timmins cricket team will host another tournament in two weeks, with teams from North Bay and Sudbury taking part, and there will also be a tournament over the Canada Day weekend featuring teams from Brampton and Orillia. “It also helps the local economy here because they’re going to live in the hotels, they’re going to enjoy themselves in the restaurant, they’re going to enjoy themselves in the bars and stuff,” Datta said. As the sport continues to grow in the North, some clubs, such as Thunder Bay’s, are also involving children and women.

