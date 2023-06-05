Attacking icon Ibrahimovic says goodbye to football





Zlatan Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football on Sunday Zlatan Ibrahimovic ended a long career full of trophies when he unexpectedly announced his retirement from football on Sunday. Veteran striker Ibrahimovic revealed his decision to abandon the game in an on-pitch ceremony following AC Milan’s 3-1 win over Verona that ended their Serie A campaign. “Now is the time to say goodbye to football, not just you,” said Ibrahimovic on the San Siro pitch. “There are too many emotions for me at the moment. Forza Milan and goodbye.” The 41-year-old was expected to simply say goodbye to Milan fans after his departure from the seven-time European champions was announced on Saturday. He returned to Milan for a second spell at the end of 2019 following an earlier two-year spell that saw him win the Serie A title in 2011. “The first time I came here you gave me happiness, the second time you gave me love,” said Ibrahimovic. “You welcomed me with open arms, you made me feel at home, I will be a Milanista for the rest of my life.” Ibrahimovic was a key figure in Milan’s return to the top flight of Italian football following his return to the club. “I used to be scared when journalists asked about my future, but now I can accept it, I’m ready,” Ibrahimovic told reporters after his announcement. “I’ve been doing this all my life, football has made me a man. It has allowed me to meet people I would never have known otherwise. I’ve traveled the world thanks to football. It’s all thanks to football.” Over the course of his career, Ibrahimovic won league titles in the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, although his only major European trophy was the 2017 Europa League with Manchester United. His San Siro announcement was fitting as he also won three league titles in a row with Inter Milan between 2006 and 2009 before going through a turbulent spell at Barcelona. Story continues His retirement comes after a season in which he barely played for Stefano Pioli’s side after he was plagued with injuries and returned in February after having surgery on his left knee in May. In July, he signed a deal that gave him about one million euros ($1.02 million) in fixed salary, with big bonuses tied to appearances and achievements. But after agreeing to that deal, the 41-year-old started just one game and scored once for Milan, a 3-1 win over Udinese in March that saw him become the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history. He subsequently suffered a calf injury during a pre-match warm-up in April and ended his career sidelined, fueling rumors that he was close to moving to Monza and targeting Euro 2024 with Sweden. td/jc

