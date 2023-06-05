Record-breaking Djokovic wants to see a healthy Nadal again in 2024





FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Rafael Nadal shake hands at the net after their 2022 Men’s Singles quarterfinals. | Photo credit: GETTY IMAGES FILE PHOTO: Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Rafael Nadal shake hands at the net after their 2022 Men’s Singles quarterfinals. | Photo credit: GETTY IMAGES

Novak Djokovic reached his 55th Grand Slam quarterfinal and record 17th at the French Open on Sunday before urging a healthy Rafael Nadal to return next year and resume their epic rivalry. Djokovic, chasing a third Roland Garros championship and a 23rd men’s Grand Slam title, passed 94th-seeded Peruvian opponent Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The 36-year-old Serbian, champion in Paris in 2016 and 2021, will take on 11th-seeded Karen Khachanov for a place in the semi-finals. Djokovic is one of the favorites to claim this year’s French Open with 14-time champion Nadal sidelined for the first time since 2004 after failing to recover from a hip injury. On Saturday, the day of his 37th birthday, it was revealed that Nadal would need at least five months of rehabilitation following keyhole surgery on his injured hip. That means he probably won’t play again until 2024, which will be his last season on tour. I really hope his rehabilitation process can go well and we can see him next season, Djokovic said of Nadal, who he played 59 times in his career. He and the Spaniard are tied for 22 Grand Slam titles. He is so important to our game on and off the court, one of tennis’ greatest legends. We want to see the sane Rafa, no doubt about it, play for what he has announced his final season. Hopefully he will be able to. On his record 17th quarterfinal in Paris, and 14th in a row, Djokovic added, I am very proud of this record. I put a lot of energy into my game and am very motivated to keep going. However, my attention is already on the next game. I know what my purpose is here. I try to stay mentally on track and not look too far. Djokovic has a commanding 8-1 lead over Khachanov, including their only previous meeting at the 2020 French Open. The Russian reached the quarter-finals for the second time with a 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9/7), 6-1 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. Khachanov, 27, says he hopes his love of chess will help him in his strategic and tactical battle of wills with Djokovic on Tuesday. You have to play chess very well to beat him, Khachanov said. I like playing chess in the morning to get the brain working and going. I think there are similarities here. I think when you open your head and get totally absorbed in the game, you see the field much bigger. You see the possible shots with which you can harass the opponent. I think there are some similarities. Maybe it will help me.

