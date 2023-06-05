Homers Power LSU past Oregon St., 6-5; Tigers advance to Regional Finals – LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU right fielder Brayden Jobert launched a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday night to carry the No. 5 national seed to a 6-5 victory over Oregon State Sunday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Jobert’s homer was one of five dingers for LSU, which advanced to the regional championship round with Sunday’s win.

LSU’s record improved to 45-15 with the win. Later on Sunday night, Oregon State (41-19) defeated Sam Houston 3-1 in an elimination game. Sam Houston finished his season with a score of 39-25.

LSU will face Oregon State again on Monday at 1 p.m. CT in the regional championship round. If LSU wins, the Tigers are the regional champions; if Oregon State wins, the teams will play again Monday at 5 p.m. CT to determine the regional champion.

Monday’s LSU-Oregon State game will be streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

“It was a great college baseball game with two great teams,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Very competitive. I thought our team did a good job being ready and focused during the (three hour) rain delay.

“I am proud of our hitters. For the first few innings, we really did exactly what we wanted to do, except finish the inning with another quality at bat. We stayed with it. It’s a lot of unique guys we saw out of the bullpen, but we did what we had to do against each guy and got the swings we needed. Good game, and now we’re getting ready for tomorrow.

Jobert hit his 11th homer of the season to lead off the eighth inning and break a 5-5 tie.

The homer came against Oregon State reliever Ben Ferrer (2-2), who was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on five hits in 3.2 innings without a walk and five strikeouts.

Freshman right-hander Gavin Guidry worked a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his second save of the season.

LSU right-hander Thatcher Hurd (6-2) relieved LSU starter Ty Floyd to start the fourth inning after the teams endured a three-hour weather delay. Hurd deserved the win, as he fired 5.0 innings and gave up four runs on seven hits, while striking out a record 12 batters.

“If you think about a one-run game, leave the (baserunner) traffic there and reset itself, with that kind of pitchability, Thatcher always has a chance to be successful,” Johnson said. “He was successful tonight. That’s one of the best performances I’ve seen in a long time.”

Oregon State opened the score in the top of the third with a solo homer from second baseman Travis Bazzana. Floyd escaped the ensuing breakdown in the inning and the game went into a weather delay at 3:12 PM CT. The game resumed when the Tigers came to bat at 6:15 PM CT in the bottom of the third.

The Beavers extended their lead when they got back into the game with a solo home run in the fourth inning by right fielder Brady Kasper. The visitors also scored a third run on a single and an error after a double and sacrifice bunt brought catcher Tanner Smith to third base.

The Tigers reacted in the bottom of the fourth inning, when centerfielder Dylan Crews launched his 16th dinger of the season. Left fielder Josh Pearson reached on a triple and Crew’s homer drove him in.

LSU entered the bottom of the fifth inning trailing by one run and left the game with the lead. Catcher Hayden Travinski hit his ninth homer of the season into the left field stand and designated hitter Cade Beloso made it back-to-back homers with a dinger to right field.

The Tigers led 4-3 after five innings. Pearson increased the number of home runs in the sixth inning to increase LSU’s lead to 5-3.

Oregon State made it 5-5 with a two-run homer in the seventh inning by left fielder Gavin Turley.