STG vs KCC Player Stats For Match 1, STG vs KCC Prediction Who Will Win The European Cricket Series Sweden Match Between Stockholm Tigers And Kista CC Today

STG vs KCC Player Statistics, European Cricket Series Sweden 2023, Match 1 – Who will win today’s match between Stockholm Tigers and Kista CC. Stockholm Tigers and Kista CC will face each other on June 5 (Monday) at 12:30 PM IST. STG vs KCC takes place at the Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.





STG in return for KCC Head to Head Records for game 1 between Stockholm Tigers and Kista CC Venue Records at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm Total number of matches played 23 Games won by batting first 14 Games won at bat second 9 Average score in the first innings 75.3 Average score in the second innings 59.4 Highest total recorded 111 Lowest total recorded 28 Toss prediction for STG vs KCC match STG vs KCC Player Stats, Stockholm Tigers Player’s Recent Batting Records (T10) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Faruk Ahmed (LGB) 5 87 5, 20, 14, 21, 27 17.4 39 Mohammad Chowdhury (RHB) 5 35 5, 2, 14, 0, 14 7 11.2 Shoel Chowdhury (RHB) 5 23 0, 2, 8, 0, 13 4.6 10.8 Shakil Ahmed (RHB) – – – – – Sifat Rouf (RHB) – – – – – Afzal Hossain (RHB) – – – – – Abdul Mannan (RHB) – – – – – Emperor Azad (RHB) – – – – – Joydip Paul (RHB) – – – – – Sami Alamgir (RHB) – – – – – Anik Ahmed (RHB) 5 55 1, 12, 0, 10, 32 11 39.7 Rizvi Hoque (RHB) 5 48 32, 10, 0, 6, 0 9.6 35.7 Ahmed Kawser (RHB) 5 42 0, 1, 0, 10, 31 8.4 34 Azm Monjur (LGB) 4 67 13, 0, 40, 14 16.8 29 Shahadatul Islam (RHB) 2 8 3, 5 4 15.5 Shajahan Mrida (RHB) – – – – – Shubha Rakshit (RHB) – – – – – Mohammad Muktadir (RHB) – – – – – Yusuf Sazid (RHB) – – – – – STG vs KCC Player Stats, Kista CC Player’s Recent Batting Records (T10) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Maqoos Badr (RHB) 5 4 0, 1, 1, 0, 2 0.8 36 Shahid Nawaz (RHB) 5 53 34, 13, 0, 0, 6 10.6 25 Farhan Anwar (RHB) 5 63 24, 10, 6, 8, 15 12.6 20.3 Ghazzal Mehdi (RHB) – – – – 14 Hamza Iqbal (RHB) 2 1 0, 1 0.5 3.5 Junaid Azam (RHB) 1 0 0 0 3 Sumsam Khan (RHB) – – – – – Umair Khalid (RHB) – – – – – Mehtab Khan (RHB) – – – – – Faizan Ul Haq (RHB) – – – – – Awais Shah (RHB) – – – – – Mohammed Ahsan (LGB) – – – – – Muhammad Asif (RHB) 5 13 3, 3, 5, 2, 0 2.6 31.8 Hamza Imran (LGB) – – – – – Bilal Riaz (RHB) – – – – – Muneeb Hussain (RHB) – – – – – Basharat Ali (RHB) – – – – – Archit Dhupar (RHB) – – – – – Mohammed Waqar (LGB) – – – – – Md. Abdul Kader (LGB) – – – – – STG vs KCC Player Stats, Stockholm Tigers Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T10) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg. – Average Wickets, AFP – Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Asif Ferdoush (RM) 5 5 0, 0, 1, 2, 2 1 37.4 Ashraful Alam (RF) 5 5 2, 1, 0, 0, 2 1 33.4 Akashic Islam (RM) 5 1 0, 0, 1, 0, 0 0.2 19.7 Roni Gupta (RS) 1 0 0 0 10 Hasnain Sabbih (RF) – – – – – Sajjat ​​​​​​pants (RF) – – – – – Sukanta Sutradhar (O.S.) – – – – – Firoz Ahbab (RM) – – – – – Atikur Rahman (SLO) – – – – – Anik Ahmed (RF) 5 5 1, 2, 1, 1, 0 1 39.7 Rizvi Hoque (O.S.) 5 5 0, 0, 2, 2, 1 1 35.7 Ahmed Kawser (RM) 5 2 0, 1, 1, 0, 0 0.4 34 Azm Monjur (SLO) 4 1 0, 1, 0, 0 0.3 29 Shahadatul Islam (RM) 2 1 0, 1 0.5 15.5 Shajahan Mrida (LF) – – – – – Shubha Rakshit (RM) – – – – – Mohammad Muktadir (RM) – – – – – Yusuf Sazid (RS) – – – – – STG vs KCC Player Stats, Kista CC Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T10) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg – Average Wickets, AFP – Average Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Noman Jan (RM) 1 1 1 1 29 Ikram Ul Haq (RM) – – – – – Naeem Khan (RM) – – – – – Rizwan Baig (RF) – – – – – Moghees Hassan (RF) – – – – – Hamid Ali (RF) – – – – – Bilal Alam (RF) – – – – – Ahsan Mahmoed (RM) – – – – – Muhammad Anser (RM) – – – – – Mohammed Asif (RF) 5 4 0, 1, 0, 1, 2 0.8 31.8 Hamza Imran (LM) – – – – – Bilal Riaz (LM) – – – – – Muneeb Hussain (RF) – – – – – Basharat Ali (RM) – – – – – Archit Dhupar (RM) – – – – – Muhammad Waqar (LS) – – – – – Md. Abdul Kader (LS) – – – – – Head to Head Stats – Stockholm Tigers player records against Kista CC in their last 5 games Head to Head Stats – Kista CC player will face Stockholm Tigers in their last 5 matches Stockholm Tigers player records at Marsta Cricket Club Kista CC player registers with the Marsta Cricket Club M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Maqoos Badar (RHB|OS) 5 4 0.8 6 1.2 0, 1, 1, 0, 2 1, 1, 2, 2, 0 Shahid Nawaz (RHB) 5 53 10.6 0 0 34, 13, 0, 0, 6 – Farhan Anwar (RHB) 5 63 12.6 0 0 24, 10, 6, 8, 15 – Hamza Iqbal (RHB) 2 1 0.5 0 0 0, 1 – Mohammed Asif (RHB | RF) 5 13 2.6 4 0.8 3, 3, 5, 2, 0 0, 1, 0, 1, 2 Where can you watch STG vs KCC Live in India? The match between STG and KCC will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. STG selection: Faruk Ahmed, Mohammad Chowdhury, Shol Chowdhury, Shakil Ahmed, Sifat Rouf, Afzal Hossain, Abdul Mannan, Kaiser Azad, Joydip Paul, Sami Alamgir, Anik Ahmed, Rizvi Hoque, Ahmed Kawser, Azm Monjur, Shahadatul Islam, Shajahan Mrida, Shubha Rakshit , Mohammad Muktadir, Yusuf Sazid, Asif Ferdoush, Ashraful Alam, Akash Islam, Roni Gupta, Hasnain Sabbih, Sajjat ​​Hosen, Sukanta Sutradhar, Firoz Ahbab and Atikur Rahman. KCC selection: Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Farhan Anwar, Ghazzal Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Junaid Azam, Sumsam Khan, Umar Khalid, Mehtab Khan, Faizan Ul Haq, Awais Shah, Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Asif, Hamza Imran, Bilal Riaz, Muneeb Hussain, Basharat Ali, Archit Dhupar, Muhammad Waqar, Md Abdul Kader, Noman Jan, Ikram Ul Haq, Naeem Khan, Rizwan Baig, Moghees, Hamid Hassan Ali, Bilal Alam, Ahsan Mehmood and Muhammad Anser

