The University of Texas spent $7 million remodeling their football locker room and the results are amazing

The key to winning in college football is a good coach and excellent recruiting. While the Texas Longhorns hope Steve Sarkisian is the answer to the former, their locker room is already helping with the latter.

In 2017, the University of Texas spent $10 million renovating its athletic center and $7 million of that went to the football locker room alone. That renovation included new custom-designed lockers costing about $8,700 each.

Below we take a closer look at the changing room and the lockers.

There’s a not-so-subtle reminder on the back wall that the University of Texas can help players get into the NFL.

You enter the locker room by pulling the Longhorns logo.

Many changing rooms have the team logo on the floor. The Longhorns now have a glowing Bevo on the ceiling. I can’t step on that.

There are signs outlining the program’s “core values,” including “treat women with respect.”

Another character has the team’s next opponent.

And yet another that has the “pillars of the program”.

There is also a giant video board on the wall that can be used to show games.

Even the bathroom looks like something from a posh hotel.

Or maybe a high-end gym.

The shower is impeccable.

But the star of the show is clearly the lockers, which are unlike any locker room ever seen before.

“This shows that we have the very best tools in the country. The lockers impact recruitment because the kids we recruit are the same ones that recruit some of the best schools in the country. A scholarship is a scholarship is a scholarship, no It doesn’t matter where you go. What matters is how you differentiate yourself.” Former Texas coach Tom Herman

The backlit doors are also pocket doors that can be hidden.

Each locker costs $8,700 and former head coach Tom Herman wanted them to literally glow.

The lockers are made of stainless steel instead of wood, which makes them antibacterial and reduces odor.

Each locker has its own 37-inch television on top, which is really just the world’s most expensive nameplate.

The “Hook Em” drawer holds the player’s helmet, pads and gloves and slides out for easier access.

The glove hooks even have the Longhorns logo carved into them.

Underneath the helmet and pads is a custom battle gear rack with a cooling fan at the top to help dry the helmets.

Behind the pads and helmet is a ventilation system that can be adjusted depending on how sweaty and smelly each player is or how much gear they put in the locker.

The lockers are made by Longhorn Lockers, a company that has also made lockers for other top programs, including Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Stanford.

Clemson’s lockers were designed to look like thrones since they had just won the national championship.

Each Texas locker also has its own pin pad safe.

Inside the safe is a power outlet with USB ports.

The drawers even close softly, proving they’ve probably thought of everything.

There is more ventilation at the bottom of the cabinet. It still might not smell great, but it will probably be the least smelly locker room in the world.

And then there’s the footlocker, with even more ventilation.

How did the players react when they saw their new dressing room for the first time? As you can imagine, they were pumped up quite a bit, as shown after 44 seconds of this video.

