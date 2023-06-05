Sports
The University of Texas spent $7 million remodeling their football locker room and the results are amazing
-
The key to winning in college football is a good coach and excellent recruiting. While the Texas Longhorns hope Steve Sarkisian is the answer to the former, their locker room is already helping with the latter.
-
In 2017, the University of Texas spent $10 million renovating its athletic center and $7 million of that went to the football locker room alone. That renovation included new custom-designed lockers costing about $8,700 each.
-
Below we take a closer look at the changing room and the lockers.
There’s a not-so-subtle reminder on the back wall that the University of Texas can help players get into the NFL.
You enter the locker room by pulling the Longhorns logo.
Many changing rooms have the team logo on the floor. The Longhorns now have a glowing Bevo on the ceiling. I can’t step on that.
There are signs outlining the program’s “core values,” including “treat women with respect.”
Another character has the team’s next opponent.
And yet another that has the “pillars of the program”.
There is also a giant video board on the wall that can be used to show games.
Even the bathroom looks like something from a posh hotel.
Or maybe a high-end gym.
The shower is impeccable.
But the star of the show is clearly the lockers, which are unlike any locker room ever seen before.
“This shows that we have the very best tools in the country. The lockers impact recruitment because the kids we recruit are the same ones that recruit some of the best schools in the country. A scholarship is a scholarship is a scholarship, no It doesn’t matter where you go. What matters is how you differentiate yourself.” Former Texas coach Tom Herman
The backlit doors are also pocket doors that can be hidden.
Each locker costs $8,700 and former head coach Tom Herman wanted them to literally glow.
The lockers are made of stainless steel instead of wood, which makes them antibacterial and reduces odor.
Each locker has its own 37-inch television on top, which is really just the world’s most expensive nameplate.
The “Hook Em” drawer holds the player’s helmet, pads and gloves and slides out for easier access.
The glove hooks even have the Longhorns logo carved into them.
Underneath the helmet and pads is a custom battle gear rack with a cooling fan at the top to help dry the helmets.
Behind the pads and helmet is a ventilation system that can be adjusted depending on how sweaty and smelly each player is or how much gear they put in the locker.
The lockers are made by Longhorn Lockers, a company that has also made lockers for other top programs, including Clemson, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, and Stanford.
Clemson’s lockers were designed to look like thrones since they had just won the national championship.
Each Texas locker also has its own pin pad safe.
Inside the safe is a power outlet with USB ports.
The drawers even close softly, proving they’ve probably thought of everything.
There is more ventilation at the bottom of the cabinet. It still might not smell great, but it will probably be the least smelly locker room in the world.
And then there’s the footlocker, with even more ventilation.
How did the players react when they saw their new dressing room for the first time? As you can imagine, they were pumped up quite a bit, as shown after 44 seconds of this video.
Read the original article Insider
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/university-texas-spent-7-million-170016679.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pope at the Angelus: The sign of the cross makes us feel the embrace of God
- Opening of an archaeological park in Gloucester
- The University of Texas spent $7 million remodeling their football locker room and the results are amazing
- New early stage VC firm in Canada
- Global: International action is vital to mitigate the impact of heat waves in Pakistan
- Ex-adviser bursts Trump’s bubble over Kim Jong Un’s love letters
- Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress Speaker Kharge writes to Prime Minister Modi, asks “Why have serious red flags been ignored”?
- Poorna Jagannathan recalls boating scene with YJHD’s Ranbir: “Bollywood said goodbye…”
- Calls for concrete action as fashion brands’ sustainability efforts fail
- This Google exec schedules sleep on her calendar, but always sets aside an hour for exercise
- ‘We failed’: GOP lawmaker criticizes McCarthy over debt deal
- Daily horoscope for June 05, 2023