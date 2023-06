Wimbledon mavericks in all their glory

Meanwhile, gentleman rebel Arthur Ashe brought racial injustice to the spotlight when he became Wimbledon’s first (and only) black men’s champion. Sporting and social change have long gone hand in hand. Looking at the sport through the lens of the SW19 tournament, we see Chris Evert and Jimmy Connors become a celebrity couple, followed by Evert and John Lloyd. The fierce rivalry between iceman Bjorn Borg and superbra John McEnroe brought tennis to the front pages. Teenyboppers chased both men down the street like they were pop stars. The first player in Wimbledon history to be fined for bad conduct, McEnroe’s tantrums on the court are equally entertaining 40 years later. This superlative series concludes with an episode about the mighty Martina Navratilova, her move from Czechoslovakia to America, her titanic battles with Evert, her sexuality, her struggle for acceptance and eventual hero status. The classic matches are so captivating that I found myself getting tense even though I knew the result. Lady Diana and Princess Margaret watched in delight from the royal box. This was a brutal gladiator fight disguised as a tea party for pastors. Rackets were wooden, haircuts were big, headbands were de rigueur. Vox pops from the archive and scene-setting newsreels added a touch of nostalgia. These were the days when Dan Maskell and Barry Davies graced the commentary box. Well before the All-England Club installed a roof, so fans prayed for the sun to keep shining, not least because Cliff Richard could burst into song if it rained. It’s all so evocative you can almost taste the Pimms and strawberries.

