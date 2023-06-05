San Antonio Rampage sled hockey team looking for athletes and support





SAN ANTONIO – Since 2004, has had a major impact on veterans after their time in the military. The non-profit organization focuses on helping veterans adjust to civilian life, either by adding financial aid from the family or through various activities. From softball, woodworking, automotive where the injured can learn auto repair and restoration, there’s welding, yoga, biking, and even sled hockey. The Sled Hockey team has made a name for itself in San Antonio, under the name . “People think hockey is dead in San Antonio, but it’s not,” said coach and defenseman Christopher Levack, a 23-year veteran of the U.S. Army with 9 drafts to his name. He found Operation Comfort and has since done everything in his power to help those veterans who have gone down the same path he has. Now, hoping to empower others, he’s urging other veterans to try their hand at their time on the ice. Sled Hockey is an adaptive sport, says Levack, some athletes have amputations and some have legs, but it’s an intensely physical sport with several Paralympians on the team. An athlete, Sarah Serrano, also a defender and an Air Force Security Forces veteran with a deployment to Iraq. Serrano says she was injured in Iraq and suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). With the cards she got, Serrano was forced to medically retire from the Air Force. Through a fellow veteran, Serrano found Operation Comfort and decided to go hand-sledding — or sled. She immediately says, she fell in love and it’s the perfect therapy. “Being with veterans again, it’s kind of crazy because we have that chitchat where we go back and forth where you don’t have that with civilians,” says Serrano. For Serrano, it’s the camaraderie and brotherhood she enjoys most, “bring it on the ice, leave it on the ice.” Operation Comfort’s executive director, Moises Soto, who spent more than 30 years in the U.S. military as a lieutenant colonel, says when veterans come back from combat, there are several memories and issues to deal with. He believes the nonprofit has helped several veterans find peace of mind. “I was in a dark place in my life and they went kayaking with my family and that’s how I learned about Operation Comfort,” says Soto, who said the group had a big impact and that he wanted to find a way to give back. doing. The group is looking for athletes to join their team, with the season starting in August. Operation Comfort trusts to provide assistance and services to veterans.

