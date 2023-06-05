Horsham student swims, cycles and runs in memory of D-Day hero’s great-grandfather





Alex Power, a sixth-form student of Horsham Collyer, is inspired by a letter from his soldier great-grandfather, Bill Power, as he competes in the grueling Olympic triathlon in London on August 6 for a war charity. Alex will be joined by his retired grandfather, Mike Power, to swim, cycle and run in memory of Bill who was killed in action after the 1944 D-Day landings. Alex’s first visit to his great-grandfather’s grave in Normandy Alex takes over from Mike, who previously completed five triathlons and raised 25,000 for the War Child charity. The 18-year-old Alex is fit and strong and will complete the full Olympic triathlon of 1,500 meters swimming, 40 kilometers cycling and 10 kilometers running. While his less fit and decidedly clumsy grandpa does the super sprint, which is a quarter of each distance. Alex, who is currently taking his A-Levels in History, Psychology and Economics at Collyers College, is very active in Horsham’s sporting scene. He trains at the Horshams Pavillion leisure center and is also an enthusiastic footballer, playing for the Roffey U18 and U23 teams. He is also an avid table tennis player and has coached other young players at Horsham Table Tennis Club. For this effort he received the Regional Pride of Table Tennis Award in 2021. Alex said: I am very proud of my great-grandfather’s contribution to the fight against fascism, and the sacrifice he made. I was really touched when I read the letter he sent to my great-grandmother the day he was killed. In a way, I feel like I’m bringing him back to life. Now I am so happy that I am raising money for a charity that helps children suffering in war zones like Ukraine and Syria. My grandfather, Mike, was a real war kid, because he was born three months after his father was killed. So this case is very close to my family’s heart. It’s great that we have already raised almost 2,000 with my grandfather in the first few weeks of our call. Alex and Mike Power Alex’s great-grandfather was a battery commander in the Royal Artillerys Anti-Tank Regiment. He landed on Gold Beach in Normandy 22 days after D-Day. Only 10 days later, on July 8, 1944, he was killed in the battle for Caen, one of the fiercest of the war. That morning, Bill had written a letter to his wife Ethel and his five-year-old son Max. Bill wrote: . . . it won’t be long before we’re back together, if jerry was a decent sport he’d know he was beat and pack up now. I still feel good and get along, don’t worry about me, after all this job isn’t that hard, I’ve had much harder times with training schedules. Well baby I have to close now, take care of yourself and stay happy, all my love for my own two darlings. Always yours and Maxies. . . Account Alex’s great-grandmother received a letter from Bill’s troop commander a week later stating that he had been killed. She remained a war widow for the next 62 years. She died in 2006. Although Alex was only two years old, he joined his family to carry out her dying wish a year later, which was that her ashes be buried with her beloved Bill at Hermanville War Cemetery in Normandy . Alex said: It was a very moving moment for my family when we finally got them back together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/horsham-students-swim-bike-and-run-in-memory-of-d-day-hero-great-grandfather-4169278 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos