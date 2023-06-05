No. 1 kicker Peyton Woodring brings a big leg to Athens

This is the 10th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the Next Generation of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. The 247Sports Composite had Peyton Woodring as the number of the nation. 1 K and the No. 1824 overall prospect. The On3 Industry Ranking saw him as the No. 2 kicker nationally and the No. 1851 overall recruit. ============================================== Louisiana native Peyton Woodring graduated from Ascension Episcopal last month. Last week he finally moved to Athens.

The young man also completed another all-regional season at the baseball diamond. He then brought the leg that kicked the longest field goal (60 yards) in Louisiana high school football history to Athens. The Dawgs won a back-and-forth battle with Alabama over Woodring last summer. He finished as the top kicker in the country for the 247Sports Composite and was No. 2 nationally for the On3 Industry Ranking. Woodring also played a role in the deployment of the nation’s No. 1 punter, Drew Miller, to UGA in the Class of 2024.

The two had developed a relationship over the years by going to different camps. Miller fits right in to take the shot of 2023 favorite walk-on Will Snellings and stick to Woodring down the road. Those opening paragraphs do a lot to frame the story of Georgia bringing in a special team dynamite weapon to compete with Jared Zirkel for the kicker job during summer practice and fall camp. Woodring has the ability to immediately aid the Dawgs, either as a primary kicker or as a kickoff specialist. He can really launch his kickoff with a great hang time.

He also knows that there has been a strong standard of great kickers at Georgia over the years. Woodring knows some of those really big names like Rodrigo Blankenship, Billy Bennett, Kevin Butler, Marshall Morgan, Jack Podlesny, Rex Robinson and Blair Walsh, just to name a few. There have been great kickers for me at Georgia, Woodring said. However, the plan is always to beat them. I want to be the best kicker ever kicked in Georgia. I mean, that’s the goal. Just to keep working on that and trying to create my own legacy there as they created theirs. I would consider Woodring the signatory in the class of 2023 with the shortest route to a runway in Athens. He’s a stock kicker, so that automatically puts him in the ring for a spot to earn time as the kickoff specialist or the kicker. Real freshmen shouldn’t start in a place like Georgia. Still, Woodring has the leg talent to do that and the big kicker here is that he’s not competing with anyone in that room who was the first man or had a big chunk of the rotating reps last fall. Podlesny leaves for the NFL. Zirkel has a lot of practice work as a reserve kicker in Athens. That said, Woodring is closer to the first team than anyone else in the 2023 class. If he earns some time, he will do so in a high-stakes position. The penultimate game the Dawgs played shows all the evidence in the world why that is a vital role for any championship contender.