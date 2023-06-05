Sports
No. 1 kicker Peyton Woodring brings a big leg to Athens
This is the 10th installment of a DawgNation series featuring the Next Generation of Georgia football players from the 2023 class. The 247Sports Composite had Peyton Woodring as the number of the nation. 1 K and the No. 1824 overall prospect. The On3 Industry Ranking saw him as the No. 2 kicker nationally and the No. 1851 overall recruit.
==============================================
Louisiana native Peyton Woodring graduated from Ascension Episcopal last month. Last week he finally moved to Athens.
The young man also completed another all-regional season at the baseball diamond. He then brought the leg that kicked the longest field goal (60 yards) in Louisiana high school football history to Athens.
The Dawgs won a back-and-forth battle with Alabama over Woodring last summer.
He finished as the top kicker in the country for the 247Sports Composite and was No. 2 nationally for the On3 Industry Ranking. Woodring also played a role in the deployment of the nation’s No. 1 punter, Drew Miller, to UGA in the Class of 2024.
The two had developed a relationship over the years by going to different camps. Miller fits right in to take the shot of 2023 favorite walk-on Will Snellings and stick to Woodring down the road.
Those opening paragraphs do a lot to frame the story of Georgia bringing in a special team dynamite weapon to compete with Jared Zirkel for the kicker job during summer practice and fall camp.
Woodring has the ability to immediately aid the Dawgs, either as a primary kicker or as a kickoff specialist. He can really launch his kickoff with a great hang time.
He also knows that there has been a strong standard of great kickers at Georgia over the years. Woodring knows some of those really big names like Rodrigo Blankenship, Billy Bennett, Kevin Butler, Marshall Morgan, Jack Podlesny, Rex Robinson and Blair Walsh, just to name a few.
There have been great kickers for me at Georgia, Woodring said. However, the plan is always to beat them. I want to be the best kicker ever kicked in Georgia. I mean, that’s the goal. Just to keep working on that and trying to create my own legacy there as they created theirs.
I would consider Woodring the signatory in the class of 2023 with the shortest route to a runway in Athens. He’s a stock kicker, so that automatically puts him in the ring for a spot to earn time as the kickoff specialist or the kicker.
Real freshmen shouldn’t start in a place like Georgia. Still, Woodring has the leg talent to do that and the big kicker here is that he’s not competing with anyone in that room who was the first man or had a big chunk of the rotating reps last fall.
Podlesny leaves for the NFL. Zirkel has a lot of practice work as a reserve kicker in Athens. That said, Woodring is closer to the first team than anyone else in the 2023 class.
If he earns some time, he will do so in a high-stakes position. The penultimate game the Dawgs played shows all the evidence in the world why that is a vital role for any championship contender.
There was that missed field goal attempt from 50 yards. The one that fluttered to the left as the 2022 season and Ohio State came to an end. Georgia also missed two field goals against the Buckeyes that night.
Woodring actually watched that game with other Under Armor All-Americans that night in Orlando. They were already in town practicing for the All-American Game on January 3.
We watched it poolside last night, Woodyard said the morning after that game in Orlando. It was intense. I went crazy. It was amazing. It came down to the kicker. It was a great game overall.
The importance of the kicker and what it means to win or lose is evident in these bowl and playoff games. Certainly. Certainly.
He didn’t miss the last few seconds of the Peach Bowl classic. Woodring got a call.
Actually, fireworks were going off in the background here and I was focused on the TV, Woodring said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawgnation.com/next-generation/georgia-football-next-generation-no-1-kicker-peyton-woodring-adds-big-leg-to-bulldogs-ascension-high-louisiana/X22WQOHGEFBADAJJAWGL36DXSQ/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce concert in London, poses with Orry and friends | Bollywood
- No. 1 kicker Peyton Woodring brings a big leg to Athens
- London-based menswear brand Percival is seeing massive growth in international markets with the adoption of e-commerce tool Global-e
- The future of technology depends on the talent to do it
- The investigation into a fatal train crash focuses on a signal failure, with rescue efforts ending
- Analysis: Crowded Republican race in 2024 helps pave way for Trump nomination
- For the next pandemic, we need soldiers in charge, not politicians
- Twitter ad sales in the US plunge 59% as woes continue
- Camp Villages programs start today | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Asian stocks follow Wall St up after strong US jobs report
- Google Fixes Admin Console Issue Affecting Workspace Admins
- What steps can Pakistan take to prevent chaos and total chaos?