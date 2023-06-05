French Open betting, odds, predictions and best tennis bets





This item is part of our Tennis Picks series. The fourth round of the French Open started without major surprises as top seed Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka all knocked out their opponents in straight sets. That’s not to say there was no drama on the day, as Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set and a break down to beat the No. 28 seed Elise Mertens, while Elina Svitolina continued her comeback, beating the No. 9 seed Daria Kasatkina set straight. As always, all Tennis Odds & Lines are sourced from DraftKings Sportsbook, but potential bettors should feel free to search for the best lines available for these matches through mobile sportsbooks such as FanDuel SportsbookBetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook or any of the other best sports betting sites. As a reminder, the men play best-of-five set matches at Grand Slams, while women’s matches are best-of-three, like the rest of the WTA Tour schedule. To make our selections, we consider things like career records at Roland Garros, recent form and head-to-head match scores against an opponent, if available. We’ll highlight the underdogs in the first section labeled “Upset Alert”, while major favorites are listed in the “Lock it in” section. Finally, we look at players that can be bought for a bargain in the “Value Bet” section. Angry alarm Francisco Cerundolo (+210) against Holger Rune There is no doubt who has been the most dominant player in this tournament between Rune and Cerundolo, but it is also the case that Rune has yet to be tested as he received a walkover in round 2 before beating any player outside the top 200 settled in Genaro Alberto Olivieri. Both competitors have had excellent clay-court seasons, but the Argentine defeated Rune in their only meeting at the Manerblo Challenger in 2019. While Rune has certainly since grown into the player he is today, Cerundolo was a little better on his second serve throughout the match . tournament, while there are more winners per game on average (54 to 47.5). Rune may be the more explosive player, but Cerundolo’s experience and schedule so far make him more than a living underdog here. Lock it in Thomas Martin Etcheverry (-350) against Yoshihito Nishioka Nishioka did a good job of passing Thiago Seyboth Wild on Saturday, but when it comes to tacks, we’re still talking about someone who was only 3-4 on clay heading into the French Open. Etcheverry improved to an impressive 21-10 on the sand with an outright victory in his second round match against Borna Coric and now looks set to make a serious run in Week 2. Nishioka has over 10 hours during this match spent on the track, which should wear on the legs of someone who hadn’t been fully match-tested prior to Roland Garros. Honorable Mention Our Jabour (-425) against Bernarda Pera Value plays Nicholas Jerry (+155) against Casper Ruud Margins may look good here as both players excelled in Paris, but I’ll lean on the underdog’s total wins on clay this year as Jarry moved to 21-7 after taking care of Marcos Giron in four sets. Jarry’s power tennis will be unlike anything Ruud has seen in this tournament so far, as the Norwegian player’s opponents have generally been deft shotmakers thus far. While Jarry can certainly find a line when needed, he also has the ability to take control of the game when serving, as evidenced by the 31 aces he has hit in his three matches. It’s worth noting that he complimented that number with just nine double faults. This should put maximum pressure on Ruud’s service games as a few wayward shots could cost him a set. Honorable Mention Grigor Dimitrov (+165) against Alexander Zverev The author(s) of this article may participate in daily fantasy competitions, including, but not limited to, games where they have provided recommendations or advice in this article. While playing these games with their personal accounts, they may use players in their lineups or other strategies that deviate from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Christopher Olson plays in daily fantasy matches with the following accounts: DraftKings: Sommerset, FanDuel: Christop, Yahoo: Martins.

