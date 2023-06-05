Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team records exciting 2-1 win against Malaysia in Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023

New Delhi, June 5, 2023: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team came from behind on Monday to beat Malaysia 2-1 in their second match of the 2023 Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan. After Dian Nazeri (6′) scored a goal for Malaysia, Mumtaz Khan (10′) and Deepika (26′) each scored a goal to help India win the game and stay on top of Pool A.

While Malaysia focused on keeping possession, India were on the attack from the start and that helped them win a pair of penalty corners early in the game, but were unable to capitalize on them. Malaysia switched to a counterattack a few minutes into the game and it immediately paid off as Dian Nazeri (6′), standing unmarked in the D, scored a field goal to put her team ahead. However, a few minutes later, India got back into the match as Mumtaz Khan (10′) scored an equalizing goal from a penalty corner as the first quarter ended with the score tied at 1-1.

Desperate to take a lead, India came out with all guns in the second quarter and the plan worked as Deepika (26′) won a penalty stroke and easily converted it to put her team ahead. The Indian team, in particular, continued to attack in their attempt to extend the lead, but no more goals were scored in the second quarter as India went into half-time with a 2–1 lead.

The third quarter started similarly to the second, as India continued to dominate the game by retaining possession and rigorously scrambling Malaysia’s defence. However, neither India nor Malaysia managed to find the back of the net in the third quarter and it ended goalless with India leading 2–1.

Keen to maintain their advantage, India focused on keeping possession in the fourth quarter as Malaysia stepped up their game to find the equaliser. However, Indian players started to play a bit more aggressively to ensure Malaysia spent most of their time on defense rather than attack, and the strategy paid off as the thrilling game ended 2-1 in favor from India.

The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team will next play Korea in their third Pool A game on June 6 at 10:30am IST.

Fans around the world can watch Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2023 matches for free on Watch.Hockey