Sports
Deen van Niekerk ‘uncomfortable’ in cricket uniform after condition problems
Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk says she feels “uncomfortable” wearing cricket clothes five months after being controversially dropped over fitness concerns.
The 30-year-old was omitted from the squad for the T20 World Cup on home soil in February after failing to meet the time for a 2km run.
Van Niekerk, who made her comeback in May for Sunrisers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup retired of international cricket.
“In everyday life I walk around in shorts and a T-shirt. I feel good – as a human being, a normal human being,” she told BBC Sport Africa.
“I don’t feel like I’m overweight; I don’t feel uncomfortable. But the moment I put on cricket clothes, I feel uncomfortable, and I don’t feel like I need to.
“It’s easy to talk about the fitness aspect. It’s not a lie – I was never the skinniest cricketer in the world, but I’ve won games for franchises. I’ve won games for my country.”
“I realize how important fitness is – I will never shy away from that – but you can’t belittle someone or make someone feel bad because [they] don’t look and do things as you expect.”
‘My job is not to get a gold medal at the Olympics’
Van Niekerk made her debut for South Africa as a 16-year-old in 2009 before assuming the captain’s armband in 2016.
The tough hitter, who scored 17 in her comeback game at Lord’s last Thursday, played 194 internationals, including a semi-final defeat to England at the 2017 World Cup. Proud of all that remains justified.
“My average pursuit is the most in the world. There has to be a balance with these protocols and policies, which I’ve heard many times,” she said.
“You’re there to play cricket and win games for a country, and if you’re able to do that, even if you don’t run as fast as you should, that should be preferable because that’s your job.
“It’s not my job to get a gold medal in the Olympics and you tell me you pick people who run faster.
“I saw it as you create an environment where I just have to run faster than I need to to get better.
“That touched me because as a cricketer and as a captain that’s not what I want.”
Van Niekerk captained South Africa in their only Test, also playing 107 one-day internationals and 86 T20s, and won Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League with Adelaide Strikers.
“I have X runs (4,074) to my name; I have X wickets (204). So where do we draw the line?” she said.
“I can only speak of myself as a Dane, and I only think of what was done to me on a personal level.”
‘I hadn’t eaten’
Van Niekerk is married to South African fast bowler Marizanne Kapp and says the turbulent period has taken its toll on her partner.
“She’s much more emotional than me. Sometimes I find her crying, and I can’t understand why she’s crying, and then she told me she’s crying for me,” van Niekerk said.
“Marizanne was in the room after the fitness test, and I came up short, and I’m breaking down because I pushed myself into the ground.
“I hadn’t eaten. She sees that’s not healthy. She lived it up with me.
“But she’s good. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. She’s been amazingly supportive. I’m just very blessed to have her.”
Van Niekerk signed a two-month contract to play the regional T20 game and the 50-over Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for Sunrisers whose stakeholders are Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire.
She will return to captain Oval Invincibles in The Hundred in August, having been part of the league-winning side for the past two years.
Kapp will join Van Niekerk at the end of June before they return home together, but a comeback for South Africa on the international stage looks unlikely for Van Niekerk.
“It’s probably not[going to happen]. I’ve said my piece and they’ve said their piece, but it’s an environment that’s made and broken down,” Van Niekerk said.
“It’s probably not the environment I want to be a part of as a human being. I’m nowhere near perfect, but put 14 years into something and it’s something you’ve worked so hard for…
“I don’t think there’s any resentment or animosity. Something big has to happen before I think about it, and I doubt it will.’
If an international return seems unlikely, what does the future hold and what drives Van Niekerk now?
She’s hit the heights in cricket and experienced a dramatic low, so the answer isn’t too hard to imagine for someone who’s given and received so much from the game.
“The connection I’ve had with cricket over the past few months has been so negative, but the love for the game has always been there and that will never change,” said Van Niekerk.
“I wanted to win a World Cup for my country – that was so close to my heart – and unfortunately that will never happen now.
“It’s just finding that love and changing the connotation to cricket, finding that edge again.
“I just want to do well. I’m in the right environment to do that. I just want to have fun and contribute.”
|
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/dane-van-niekerk-uncomfortable-cricket-111800820.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese defense minister says war with US would be unbearable disaster
- Grande Prairie Public Library offers programs for young people
- Deen van Niekerk ‘uncomfortable’ in cricket uniform after condition problems
- Launch of Drapers Fashion Tech Week
- Stock market today: Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after strong US jobs report
- What is it and how does it work?
- Military trying to destroy my party: Khan
- India moving forward with clear roadmap on environment and climate change: PM Modi
- Japanese train in ‘Hollywood’ smiles as masks slowly peel off
- BC Baseball eliminated in NCAA regional final
- USF Strengthens Skill Sets for Exploding Tech Talent with New AI Certification Program I USF News
- Sunak WhatsApp mistake gave Boris an opportunity, warns ex-No10 chief