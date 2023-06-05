Deen van Niekerk ‘uncomfortable’ in cricket uniform after condition problems

The Deen van Niekerk made her competitive comeback in May for Sunrisers against South East Stars

Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk says she feels “uncomfortable” wearing cricket clothes five months after being controversially dropped over fitness concerns.

The 30-year-old was omitted from the squad for the T20 World Cup on home soil in February after failing to meet the time for a 2km run.

Van Niekerk, who made her comeback in May for Sunrisers in the Charlotte Edwards Cup retired of international cricket.

“In everyday life I walk around in shorts and a T-shirt. I feel good – as a human being, a normal human being,” she told BBC Sport Africa.

“I don’t feel like I’m overweight; I don’t feel uncomfortable. But the moment I put on cricket clothes, I feel uncomfortable, and I don’t feel like I need to.

“It’s easy to talk about the fitness aspect. It’s not a lie – I was never the skinniest cricketer in the world, but I’ve won games for franchises. I’ve won games for my country.”

“I realize how important fitness is – I will never shy away from that – but you can’t belittle someone or make someone feel bad because [they] don’t look and do things as you expect.”

‘My job is not to get a gold medal at the Olympics’

Van Niekerk made her debut for South Africa as a 16-year-old in 2009 before assuming the captain’s armband in 2016.

The tough hitter, who scored 17 in her comeback game at Lord’s last Thursday, played 194 internationals, including a semi-final defeat to England at the 2017 World Cup. Proud of all that remains justified.

“My average pursuit is the most in the world. There has to be a balance with these protocols and policies, which I’ve heard many times,” she said.

“You’re there to play cricket and win games for a country, and if you’re able to do that, even if you don’t run as fast as you should, that should be preferable because that’s your job.

“It’s not my job to get a gold medal in the Olympics and you tell me you pick people who run faster.

“I saw it as you create an environment where I just have to run faster than I need to to get better.

“That touched me because as a cricketer and as a captain that’s not what I want.”

Van Niekerk captained South Africa in their only Test, also playing 107 one-day internationals and 86 T20s, and won Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League with Adelaide Strikers.

“I have X runs (4,074) to my name; I have X wickets (204). So where do we draw the line?” she said.

“I can only speak of myself as a Dane, and I only think of what was done to me on a personal level.”

Deen van Niekerk led South Africa to the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup where they were beaten by England

‘I hadn’t eaten’

Van Niekerk is married to South African fast bowler Marizanne Kapp and says the turbulent period has taken its toll on her partner.

“She’s much more emotional than me. Sometimes I find her crying, and I can’t understand why she’s crying, and then she told me she’s crying for me,” van Niekerk said.

“Marizanne was in the room after the fitness test, and I came up short, and I’m breaking down because I pushed myself into the ground.

“I hadn’t eaten. She sees that’s not healthy. She lived it up with me.

“But she’s good. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. She’s been amazingly supportive. I’m just very blessed to have her.”

Van Niekerk signed a two-month contract to play the regional T20 game and the 50-over Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for Sunrisers whose stakeholders are Middlesex, Essex and Northamptonshire.

She will return to captain Oval Invincibles in The Hundred in August, having been part of the league-winning side for the past two years.

Kapp will join Van Niekerk at the end of June before they return home together, but a comeback for South Africa on the international stage looks unlikely for Van Niekerk.

“It’s probably not[going to happen]. I’ve said my piece and they’ve said their piece, but it’s an environment that’s made and broken down,” Van Niekerk said.

“It’s probably not the environment I want to be a part of as a human being. I’m nowhere near perfect, but put 14 years into something and it’s something you’ve worked so hard for…

“I don’t think there’s any resentment or animosity. Something big has to happen before I think about it, and I doubt it will.’

If an international return seems unlikely, what does the future hold and what drives Van Niekerk now?

She’s hit the heights in cricket and experienced a dramatic low, so the answer isn’t too hard to imagine for someone who’s given and received so much from the game.

“The connection I’ve had with cricket over the past few months has been so negative, but the love for the game has always been there and that will never change,” said Van Niekerk.

“I wanted to win a World Cup for my country – that was so close to my heart – and unfortunately that will never happen now.

“It’s just finding that love and changing the connotation to cricket, finding that edge again.

“I just want to do well. I’m in the right environment to do that. I just want to have fun and contribute.”