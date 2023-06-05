Djokovic and his children meet Messi

Following his fourth-round victory over Juan Pablo Varillas at Roland-Garros, Djokovic shared how having his kids in Paris over the weekend has helped center the longtime world No. 1 and help him find peace as he stays away from his native Serbia. .

Over the weekend, the 22-time Grand Slam champion and his children attended a PSG match at Parc des Princes, with the Paris-based team playing against Clermont.

In a team full of brilliant stars, it was a golden opportunity for his children to meet the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar, who both play for PSG.

“It was my first time meeting them in person, they are great champions, it was a pleasure and an honor to do that

meet them, especially Messi, a player who has left an extraordinary mark in the history of football.

Djokovic went on to explain that although the encounter was brief, he understands how little time athletes have before a match and he didn’t want to keep it too long.

Djokovic finds peace at Roland-Garros with children’s visit to Paris

The presence of my children gives me balance, takes my mind off tennis. I am thankful they came. Novak Djokovic

“They have already won the title, but expectations are always huge from stars like them. That’s why I didn’t want to disturb them and enter their space while they were getting ready, but they saw me on my way to the locker room (before the game) and they came to say hello. It was the first time I met them in person, they are great champions.”

Djokovic’s daughter Tara was desperate for Neymar in particular, as the current world number 3 explained.

“Neymar signed Tara’s shirt, but it’s an interesting story. She’s not much into sports, but she has a school friend who is half Brazilian half Serbian and that girl dances to this song about Neymar all the time. That’s why she wanted so happy to meet him.’

Stefan and Tara were in Paris for a visit this weekend, but they went to Belgrade since the school year

is not over yet, but Djokovic is already looking forward to having them back in town.

“They bring me positive energy, peace and serenity. Main things. I’m the type of

person who gets excited easily. The presence of my children gives me balance, takes my mind off tennis. I am grateful that they came.”

Should Djokovic make it to the final of this year’s tournament, Stefan and Tara are set to return to Paris to support their father.

“Today Stefan wanted to be with me for the whole routine, to see what it feels like to warm up,

gym, exercise, this board game we always play, lunch. He was there all the time. They are

my angels and they help me a lot to get better on the field and off the field.

The two-time Roland-Garros champion will face Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals. A possible meeting with Carlos Alcaraz could await in the semi-finals in what would be the most highly anticipated game of the season.