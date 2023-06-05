Sports
Peter Laviolette competing for New York Rangers job
Peter Laviolette was behind the Flyers bench as they made one of the great comebacks in NHL history.
The Flyers trailed the Bruins 3–0 in the 2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Philadelphia fought back to tie the series and then trailed 3–0 in Game 7. The Flyers won 4–3 and eventually lost to the Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Laviolette was behind the bench when the Carolina Hurricanes won the 2006 Stanley Cup, captained by Rod BrindAmour. He led the Predators to the Cup Final in 2017.
Coaches with this kind of resume power tend to have a long shelf life. They are given redemptive opportunities to duplicate those feats through franchises that yearn for the magic.
The New York Rangers could quickly quench that thirst. Reports indicate that Laviolette is a serious contender for the Rangers head coaching job.
The Rangers have a good team looking for that final push to win them a cup. New York had 107 points this season and lost to the Devils in the first round. Last season, they had 110 points and a conference loss to the Lightning.
Continue with capitals
Laviolette is available after agreeing to part ways with the Capitals after the season. The Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years. Laviolette is under contract with Washington until June 30.
The Capitals were 115-78-27 in Laviolette’s three years, losing in the first round of the 2021 and 2022 playoffs.
He is an NHL coaching lifer. He has been benched for 5 teams for 21 seasons. He has had seven 100-point seasons. That’s why teams come calling.
Laviolette, 58, coached the Flyers for five seasons, 2009-13. He was sacked after a 0-3 start.
Laviolette coached for so long that ties were part of the NHL structure. His career record is 752 wins, 503 losses, 25 ties and 50 overtime losses.
That is 1,430 NHL games, more experience than most. He is 11th in games and has coached 35 fewer games than John Tortorella, by the way in league history.
That experience and history is why teams with coaching openings turn to guys who touched the Stanley Cup with both hands during a wild party on the ice.
Game 2 (Vegas leads the series, 1-0)
WHO: Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
What: Stanley Cup Final
When: Monday 8 p.m
Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
TV: TNT
How Florida got here: defeated Boston in 5; defeated Toronto in 5; defeated Carolina in 4.
How Vegas got here: defeated Winnipeg in 5; defeated Edmonton in 6; defeated Dallas in 6
Game 1: Vegas 5, Florida 2
Game 3: Vegas in Florida, Thursday 8 p.m., TNT
Flyers, in case you missed it:
Will Nolan have Patrick engraved on the Stanley Cup if Vegas wins?
What strategy should the Flyers use in concept? Conservative? Swing for a home run?
Around the National Hockey Network:
Vegas Hockey Now: Golden Knights detained Matthew Tkachuk away from the net in Game 1 victory. Besides, Vegas knows it his focus must be in Game 2.
Florida hockey now: Matthew Tkachuk has a rough opening night in the Stanley Cup final. Plus, Panthers hope to follow the example of the Miami Heyt, who lost in Game 1 of their road series, but rebounded in Game 2.
Boston hockey now: Bruins likely to lose unrestricted free agent defenseman Dmitry Orlov.
buffalo hockey now: The five steps the Sabers must take to get back in the playoffs.
Detroit hockey now: Former Red Wings head coach Mike Babcock back with blue coats.
Los Angeles hockey now: Looking at the best and worst of the royal contracts
Montreal hockey now: Memorial Cup goaltenders could help fix Canadiens weakness.
Pittsburgh hockey now: Find penguins cheap and fast free agents.
Commemorative cup
The Quebec Remparts won the Memorial Cup on Sunday night by beating the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 in Kamloops, British Columbia. The Remparts are coached by Patrick Roy, who recently expressed interest in becoming an NHL coach.
