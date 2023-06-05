Stanford Forces decider Monday





Next game: Texas A&M 6/5/2023 | 6:00 PM QZSU June. 05 (Mon) / 6:00 PM Texas A&M History STANFORD, California –Junior Tommy Troy closed for a grand slam to highlight a seven-run seventh inning as No. 6 Stanford (41-17) defeated No. 25 Texas A&M (38-26) 13-5 on Sunday night in a game that must be won for the cardinal of the Stanford regional. Stanford’s victory was the second in as many elimination games on Sunday after defeating Cal State Fullerton earlier in the day to advance to the game against the Aggies. With the win, the Cardinal forces a winner-take-all game against Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Monday. The winner will advance to the Super Regional round against Texas. Troy finished the game 3-for-5 with three runs scored, a double and the grand slam. The round-tripper was Troy’s 17th homer of the year and his second of the day after hitting a three-run early game shot in a 6–5 win over Cal State Fullerton. Junior Carter Graham also landed two big hits for the Cardinal, stringing a two-RBI double into left centerfield in the top of the first inning before adding a bases-clearing three-RBI double in a four-run second that gave Stanford a lead that would not make it give up. Graham finished the game 2-for-4 with five RBIs – his fifth game of more than five RBIs this season. freshman Malcolm Moore also helped for the Cardinal, scoring three hits in five trips to the plate while adding a home run and two RBI. The home run – a two-run shot in the seventh – was his 13th of the year. Junior Burnt Panzer (3-1) took the victory out of the bullpen for Stanford. The right-hander went 2 1/3 shutout innings and gave up one basehit. freshman Nick Dugan was outstanding in his second outing of the day, pitching the final 3 2/3 shutout innings while allowing four hits, walking one and striking out six. Dugan recorded victory against the Titans earlier in the day, throwing 3 2/3 and allowing one run on three hits. NEXT ONE Stanford and Texas A&M will play a winner-takes-all regional final on Monday at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to a super-regional against Texas. GAME NOTES

Tommy Troy now hits .647 (11-for-17) with seven runs scored, a double, three home runs and 10 RBIs in the Stanford Regional.

Monday night will mark the fourth straight region that Stanford will have played a winner-all game, advancing in all three of the previous ones (2019, 2021, 2022).

Stanford won five elimination games in 2022 en route to Omaha.

The Cardinal is 10-0 in winner-takes-all postseason games played at Sunken Diamond.

With two more on Sunday-evening, Stanford has hit nine homeruns this year in the postseason.

Every Stanford starter reached base safely in the win.

Stanford’s highest scoring inning was the seventh in which he advanced seven runs.

Texas A&M responded with four runs in the bottom of the first to take a 4–2 lead, but Graham’s three-RBI double in the second put the Cardinal on top for good.

Stanfordpitching allowed four in the first, but limited the Aggies to only one run in the last eight innings.

Five Cardinal had multiple hits in the ball game.

The Cardinal defeated the Aggies by a clip of 16-11.

Stanford was 6-for-14 (.429) with runners in scoring position.

Stanford pitchers limited Texas A&M to just 1-for-9 (.111) with runners in scoring position.

Stanford’s pitchers faced 44 Texas A&M hitters in the game, allowing five ground balls and 13 flyouts while striking out nine.

The Cardinal walked six from Texas A&M pitching.

Texas A&M was led offensively by freshman Jace LaViolette, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs.

