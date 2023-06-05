Sports
Smith has some concerns about the future of Test cricket ahead of the WTC final
Australia’s Steve Smith at a press conference ahead of the 2023 World Test Championship final against India. | Photo credit: AP
Star Australia batsman Steve Smith expressed his concerns on Monday about the future of the five-day match ahead of the World Test Championship final against India that starts here on Wednesday.
The rapid growth of franchise cricket around the world has put a strain on the international schedule. The smaller nations don’t play enough Test cricket with India, Australia and England effectively running the longest format.
Ironically, however, Smith spoke of the uncertain future ahead of the biggest match in Test cricket — the WTC final.
Yes, I’m a little concerned. But hopefully Test Cricket will still be alive and well. I think it is in a good position at the moment, he said ahead of the title fight against India.
Some of the games we’ve seen lately have been pretty amazing. So, for me as, I suppose, a traditionalist, someone who loves Test cricket, I hope it’s still at the forefront of all Boards’ minds and stays alive for a while.
The Australians had a long first training session here on Monday and there were plenty of signs that Scott Boland will replace the injured Josh Hazlewood. All-rounder Cameron Green will be the fourth bowling option alongside Mitchell Starc and skipper Pat Cummins.
London witnessed sunny weather over the past week, but Monday was cold and cloudy all day.
Speaking of the WTC final, Smith said he expects the Indian attack to be a solid challenge no matter what combination they go with.
Not so long ago, Australia’s preparations in India revolved around Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but now they must also be wary of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.
I think they clearly have a good mix of quality seam bowlers. Shami and Siraj, probably their two main guys who have really good skills and I think the Dukes ball suits them well.
And then of course their spinners, who bowl very well in all circumstances. So I think they are a good attack and yes we will have to play well against them this week, he said.
Smith has been part of the ODI and T20 World Cup winning Australian teams, but unlike those events, the WTC Final is a one-off match in a two-year cycle.
Asked if he feels the same as playing the grand finals in the shorter formats, he said: “I haven’t thought too much about it in that regard.” It’s obviously been Test cricket for a few years and to play in a World Test Championship final is pretty special.
But yeah, I don’t know, until we get out there and get going, I don’t know how it’s going to feel. But it’s been a good build up the past few days. We’ve had some good training days at Beckenham and we’re getting a hit at the Oval today and tomorrow.
It is the first time a Test has been scheduled at The Oval in June and the venue has hosted matches since 1880. The field looked greenish on Monday, but the grass will be mowed from day one.
Yeah, I haven’t looked at the surface yet, so I probably can’t say too much, but you’re right, usually in the summer it’s a bit drier. Some spin may come into play, especially as the game progresses. So yeah, just wait and see what the surface looks like, Smith said.
He also supported Boland to fill in nicely for Hazlewood.
I think you’ll understand what Scotty does pretty well. Hits a good length, hits the top of the stump, snaps the ball around, can swing it if he wants to and he’s got great skills too, so it’s bound to be a challenge when he gets the kink, he added.
