State team tennis tournament preview

THE TOURNAMENT: The 28th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Boys Team Tennis Tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, June 9-10 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on the University of Wisconsin campus in Madison, Wisconsin. The action kicks off Friday at 3.30pm with Division 1 quarter-finals. Play resumes at 9am on Saturday with the Division 1 and Division 2 semifinals. Championship games in both divisions will begin after the semifinals subject to court availability.

TICKET INFORMATION: Ticket prices for the State Team Tennis Tournament are $9 per day plus online fees, and they can be purchased online at the WIAA website through GoFan, the WIAA ticket partner, at: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Tennis.

THE DIVISION 1 MATCHES:

Division 1 – Quarter Finals (June 9 – 3:30 PM)

#1 Middleton (19-0) vs. #8 Tie (12-8)

#4 Eau Claire Memorial (18-4) vs. #5 Notre Dame (20-7)

#3 Brookfield Central (18-4) vs. #6 Neenah (13-5)

#2 Marquette (16-4) vs. #7 Westosha Central (15-6)

Division 1 – Semifinals (June 10 – 9am)

Winner of #1 vs. #8 vs. Winner of #4 vs. #5.

Winner of #2 vs. #7 vs. Winner of #3 vs. #6

Division 1 – Championship (June 10 – next semi-finals)

Semifinal winners

THE DIVISION 2 MATCHES:

Division 2 – Semifinals (June 10 – 9am)

#1 Brookfield Academy (22-4) vs. #4 East Troy (18-1)

#2 University School of Milwaukee (13-5) vs. #3 Aquinas (18-4)

Division 2 – Championship (June 10 – next semi-finals)

Winners of matches in the semifinals.

LAST YEAR: Brookfield East won its second consecutive Division 1 championship and the program’s sixth state title overall with a 7–0 victory over Neenah in the championship game. In Division 2, Brookfield Academy won the team title with a 4-3 victory over Catholic Memorial in the championship game.

THE HISTORY OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP: The WIAA has sponsored a boys’ team tennis championship since 1995, with the exception of 2020, when the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Points scored by individuals determined team champions prior to 1995. Nicolet dominated Division 1 competition for many years, winning a membership-leading 26 championships, including six (1997-99, 2004-06) since the advent of the two-division team tournament. Eight of the Knights’ championships came consecutively from 1967-74. Marquette is a distant second in number of titles with 14. Seven of Marquette’s titles came consecutively from 2007-13. The Hilltoppers also had a streak of five straight championships from 2015-19. Neenah and University School are third on the list of champions with 10 team titles. Six of the University School’s titles came consecutively from 2006-11. Manitowoc and Whitefish Bay follow with six titles. Since the introduction of the double competition format, Eau Claire Memorial has made the most state appearances, now with 25. Neenah is next with 20 and Marquette has now qualified 19 times.

SECTION 1 NOTES: The top-seeded Middleton makes his 15th appearance in the state overall and essentially his fourth in a row with the cancellation of the 2020 tournament. The Cardinals have finished runners-up four times, including in 2000, 2007, 2009 and 2015. They are the champions of the Big Eight Conference this year. The second seed is Marquette. The Hilltoppers make their 16th consecutive appearance and their 19th overall. They have won the team championship in 12 of the last 15 state tournaments and have won a total of 14 titles. They produced state titles in 2002, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, as well as runners-up in 2004 and 2021. The Hilltoppers finished atop the Greater Metro Conference class ment this season. Brookfield Central, the No. 3 seed, makes its 15th state overall appearance and first since 2016. The Lancers won back-to-back state titles in 2000-01 in addition to the championship they won in 1996. up finishes in 1995, 1997, 1998 and 1999. The Lancers finished second in the Greater Metro Conference standings this season. The fourth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial makes his 25th appearance with State and his 21st in the past 22 seasons. The Old Abes’ furthest advance in the tournament was to the title match in 2014 when they finished second. They are the 2023 champions of the Big Rivers Conference. Notre Dame, the #5 seed, is making its 11th state appearance and second straight as a Division 1 program. The Tritons captured the gold trophy in two of their nine tournament experiences in Division 2 in 2012 and 2019. In addition, they have finished second in Division 2 four times, including 2005, 2010, 2013 and again in 2016. The Tritons finished second runner-up in the Fox River Classic Conference this spring. The sixth seed and last year’s runner-up, Neenah, is making his ninth appearance in the state in the past 10 seasons – not counting the canceled 2020 season – and his 20th overall. The Rockets had a streak of eight consecutive appearances from 2000-2007. They won five straight championships from 1991-1995 and won 10 titles overall, also earning the crown in 1946, 1951, 1953, 1957, and 1965. In addition, the Rockets have 12 runner-up finishes, including 1935, 1940, 1950, 1952 , 1971, 1996, 2001, 2005, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2022. This season they placed first in the Fox Valley Association standings. Westosha Central is the seventh seed. It is the first time that the Falcons have qualified for the State Tournament. They tied for first place with Badger in the Southern Lakes Conference this season. Badger got seed number 8 in the group. The Badgers make their third appearance in the state team tournament. The Badgers fell in the quarterfinals in their only two other experiences in 1991 and 2018. They tied Westosha Central for the championship in the Southern Lakes Conference this spring.

SECTION 2 NOTES: Defending champion Brookfield Academy is the top seed in the Division 2 field this year. The Blue Knights placed second in each of their first two experiences in 2019 and 2021. They play an independent schedule during the regular season with no conference affiliation. The second-ranked University School of Milwaukee has qualified for its 15th time and for the first time since 2018. The Wildcats have won a total of 10 state titles. Six of those came consecutively from 2006-11 and another three from 2013-15. In addition to those runs, they won their first title in 2004. They have placed runners-up three more times, in 2003, 2012, and 2018. The Wildcats are not affiliated with the tennis conference and play an independent schedule. Thomas van Aquino, placed third, is back in the State Tournament for the third season in a row and for the 10th time. The Blugolds’ top finish was a second-place finish in their first appearance in 2002. They are the spring champions in the Mississippi Valley Conference. East Troy will see the State Tournament for the second time in the program’s history. The Trojans’ only other appearance resulted in a semifinal loss in 2017. They are champions of the Rock Valley Conference this season.

INDIVIDUAL COMPANIES: In Division 2, University School of Milwaukee top seed Max Watchmaker successfully defended the singles title he won a year ago. He defeated second-seeded Adrian Yin from Brookfield Academy 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 to clinch the title. In Division 2 doubles, the unseeded duo of Brookfield Academy’s Peyton Zeiler and Garv Bhasin defeated their fourth-seeded teammates from Brookfield Academy, Vibhu Guda and Sanjit Madireddi, to clinch the championship with a 2-6, 6-1, 10 – 5 triumph. In Division 1 singles, Brookfield East’s top-seeded Oscar Corwin won the Division 1 singles championship with a 4-6, 7-5, 10-5 victory over second-seeded Nicholas Balthazor of De Pere in the title match. In Division 1 doubles, fourth-seeded Lincoln Marshall and Daniel Egelhoff of Marquette defeated the third-seeded brother tandem of Cedarburg’s Chatton and Keenan Haws in the championship game 7-6(5), 6-4 to clinch the title.

