USA delivers impressive performance en route to win over Canada in World Para Hockey gold medal

Americans score pair of close goals and advance to 6-1 championship final victory at Moose Jaw Events Center

When Team Canada coach Russ Herrington said ahead of the gold medal final that it would take a near-perfect game to beat the United States at the World Para Hockey Championship, he wasn’t kidding.

And the United States showed exactly what he meant on Sunday night.

The USA scored a pair of goals in each period, including two shorthands, as they went on to a 6-1 win to claim gold in front of nearly 3,000 fans at the Moose Jaw Events Center.

It was as complete a performance in the game and throughout the week as the United States could have hoped for, and it all led to their fifth consecutive World and Paralympic Championships dating back to 2018.

“We’ve been working our way up all week, it started at base camp and now we’ve reached the top of the mountain and it feels great,” said US striker David Eustace. “Hopefully it never ends, we just have to keep working and grinding all the time and hopefully we keep winning.”

The USA didn’t get going until 2:48 into the game when Josh Misiewicz scored the opening goal of the game, and tournament MVP Declan Farmer made it 2-0 with a short goal with 44 seconds left in the period.

Eustace then made it 3-0 from 1:23 in the second, followed by a second US shorthanded goal from Jack Wallace with 4:33 to play in the frame to give the US a 4-0 lead heading into the third.

“We just had to keep the intensity high, keep grinding them and let them make mistakes. It worked well,” Eustace said of their strategy and how they built their lead.

Canada captain Tyler McGregor nearly made it to the roof of the building when he entered a partial breakaway and beat U.S. goaltender Jenn Lee with Canada’s lone goal 4:22 in the third, but Farmer and Kevin McKee scored in the second half of the period to complete.

US head coach David Hoff pointed to the performance of his top four players as key to their success, as Farmer, Wallace, Brody Roybal and captain Josh Pauls were outstanding from start to finish.

The foursome saved some of their best work for their penalty kill, with their shorthanded markers changing the score of the game both times they were scored.

“Anytime we have a major kill, you’re going to see Farmer, Roybal, Wallace and Pauls on the ice, and each of them is threatening to do something individual,” Hoff said. “That’s one thing we told the guys, be patient and the opportunities will come. They certainly had some chances, and then we had David Eustace and Travis Dodson who also played so well. When you have a so-called third line that plays so well, it becomes so difficult for teams to do a lot against you.”

Needless to say, it was a disappointing result for Team Canada as they continue to fight to find a way to deal with the depth and skill the USA brings every time they face each other.

“They’re an excellent team, and right now they’re the best team in the world and that’s no small feat for our team,” said McGregor. “We came to this tournament with eight players in their first world championship, and it’s heartbreaking, but everyone in that room showed they could compete and what they could do. The result is exactly what it is, but I am proud of how we played all week.”

Herrington had hoped his crew would find a way to deal with the top four in the United States, but that was always going to be an almost impossible task.

“To say they are good is an understatement,” he said. “Declan Farmer is the best player in the world and he showed that again this week, but Josh Pauls and Jack Wallace are not far behind him. We are just at a different stage of our development than they are. They’ve earned their way to the top of the mountain, and we said this week that no one gets called to the top of the mountain. Sometimes you have to scratch and scratch and get up, and sometimes you fall back a bit, it’s a long journey.”

Lee finished with eight saves to clinch victory, Dominic Larocque stopping 17 shots for Canada.

Now the focus is on the future.

For the US, that means a tradition of revenue as more players join the program and bolster their already impressive core.

“It’s just a really good group of guys,” Hoff said. “It’s hard because this is the last time those guys will be together because in a few months we will select a new team and we’ve never had the whole group of guys two years in a row. It’s very competitive to be in this team right now.”

Canada, meanwhile, will try to keep building as they aim to eventually make a hard run on the iron behemoth straddling the world of parahockey.

“We’re trying to be Team Canada, and Team USA is Team USA,” Herrington said. “That is the biggest final step, we are not there yet because we are a team that competes for gold medals and they are a team that wins gold medals. They’ve showcased that again tonight, and we’ll just keep working hard to try and get there.