Six Spartans head to Austin for NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

Austin, Texas -The Michigan State track and field team travels to Austin, Texas, Wednesday through Saturday, June 7-10 for the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Texas.

Action kicks off with the decathlon 100m 2:30pm CT on Wednesday and ends Saturday at 8:12pm CT with the women’s 1500m final.

Live results are available on MSUSpartans.com via Flash Results. All four days of the NCAA Outdoor Championships will be broadcast on ESPN2. Field and multi-event streams are available on ESPN+.

Six Spartans will make the trip to Austin, with four NCAA Outdoor Championship returnees and two NCAA qualifiers competing for the first time. All four Spartans on the men’s side are returning All-Americans.

Michigan State Men’s Entries (4)

Heather Baldwin – Decathlon

Ryan Talbot – Decathlon

Trevor Stephenson Pole vault

John Petrono 1500m

Michigan State Women’s Entries (2)

Lauren Freeland – 1500m

Opal Jackson – Shot put

Graduated student Trevor Stephenson and senior Heather Baldwin make their second NCAA Track & Field Championship appearances in 2023 after both earning First-Team All-America honors during the indoor season (Stephenson – pole vault, Baldwin – heptathlon). Both also earned second-team All-America honors at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. John Petrono was also a Second-Team All-American at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 1500m, finishing ninth in the final, while senior Ryan Talbot finished 20th in the 2022 decathlon for All-America honorable mention.

RECORD BREAKERS

Several Spartan school records have been dropped during the indoor and outdoor season in 2022-23. During the indoor season, senior Heather Baldwin broke the heptathlon school record (6,000 points) and continued his performance with the MSU decathlon record (8,084 points) in his first multi-event of the outdoor season, breaking the senior’s record of 8,064 points Ryan Talbot in 2022. He has broken the school record in every multi he has competed in this year.

By opting out of the decathlon at the Big Ten Championships, Baldwin competed in three individual events and the 4×400 relay. On his first attempt at the javelin throw, Baldwin shattered the school record with a throw of 69.11 m, surpassing the previous record of 65.16 m set in 2015.

Graduated student Trevor Stephenson also broke a pair of men’s school records this year, the indoor pole vault at the NCAA Championships (5.66m) and set the outdoor record twice this season, most recently setting a 5.55m record at the Mt. SAC Relays in April .

On the women’s side, sophomore Opal Jackson scored three of the best four points in the shot put in program history at the Big Ten Championships, setting a school record of 55 feet (17.06 m) in the event to become the first Spartan in program history to score over 50 feet (17 m) .

Senior Lauren Freeland earlier this year was a member of the school record in the women’s distance medley and also set the outdoor record as a member of the 4×800 relay at the Penn Relays in April.

too many

MSU will look at two All-Americans in the men’s multis for the second straight year in seniors Heather Baldwin And Ryan Talbot back in the decathlon. Baldwin’s personal best of 8,084 points from the Mt. SAC Relays this season ranks 3rd in the NCAA this season, while Talbot’s season-best 7,786 points from the Big Ten Championships ranks 11th.

Baldwin has set personal bests in the 110m hurdles, javelin throw, 400m and discus throw during the offseason and Talbot has set personal bests in the javelin throw, 110m hurdles, discus throw and 1500m.

Baldwin makes his third straight NCAA Outdoor decathlon appearance, finishing 11th in 2021 (while competing for Michigan before transferring to MSU in the fall) and 13th in 2022. He placed seventh in the heptathlon at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships .

Talbot makes his second consecutive NCAA decathlon appearance this week, finishing 20th in 2022.

PULSE VUCK

Graduated student Trevor Stephenson will wrap up his stellar collegiate career this week at the NCAA Championships, his third consecutive appearance at the outdoor championships and fifth overall.

Stephenson holds both indoor and outdoor pole vault school records and holds a personal best of 5.66 m from his fourth-place finish at the 2023 NCAA Indoor Championships. His outdoor personal best of 5.55 m came in April at the Mt. SAC Relays.

Stephenson earned his first Big Ten title at the conference championships in May. He finished 13th at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2021 and 10th in 2022.

DISTANCE

Senior Lauren Freeland will make her first NCAA Track & Field Championships appearance this week after setting a personal best of 4:14.28 in the 1500m during the NCAA East Preliminary Round. Freeland finished fourth in the 1500 meters at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships and is the first Spartan to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the event on the women’s side since 2021.

Graduated student John Petrono will also wear the Green & White for the last time in his career this week and return to the NCAA Championships in the 1500 meters for a second consecutive year. He finished ninth in the final in 2022. Petruno has a personal best of 3:39.64 in the event and a season best of 3:41.62.

THROWS

sophomore Opal Jackson will compete in her first NCAA Championships after finishing 11th in the shot put during the NCAA East Preliminary Round. Jackson, who is in her first collegiate outdoor season, holds the school record in the event at 17.06m and is the first Spartan to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the shot put since Katelyn Daniels in 2018.

Jackson competed in the shot put at the 2022 U20 USATF Outdoor Championships.

The NCAA Championships mark the end of the 2023 collegiate season. The USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place July 6-9 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.