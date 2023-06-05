KCC vs HAM Player Stats For Match 4, KCC vs HAM Prediction Who Will Win The European Cricket Series Sweden Match Between Kista CC And Hammarby Today





2023-06-05T16:00:00+5:30









KCC vs HAM Player Statistics, European Cricket Series Sweden 2023, Match 4 – Who will win today’s match between Kista CC and Hammarby. Kista CC and Hammarby take on each other on June 5 (Monday) at 6:30 PM IST. KCC vs HAM takes place at the Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm.





KCC in return for HAM Head to Head Records for Match 4 between Kista CC and Hammarby Venue Records at Marsta Cricket Club, Stockholm Total number of matches played 23 Games won by batting first 14 Games won at bat second 9 Average score in the first innings 75.3 Average score in the second innings 59.4 Highest total recorded 111 Lowest total recorded 28 Toss Prediction for KCC vs HAM Match KCC vs HAM Player Stats, Kista CC Player’s Recent Batting Records (T10) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Maqoos Badr (RHB) 5 4 0, 1, 1, 0, 2 0.8 36 Shahid Nawaz (RHB) 5 53 34, 13, 0, 0, 6 10.6 25 Farhan Anwar (RHB) 5 63 24, 10, 6, 8, 15 12.6 20.3 Ghazzal Mehdi (RHB) – – – – 14 Hamza Iqbal (RHB) 2 1 0, 1 0.5 3.5 Junaid Azam (RHB) 1 0 0 0 3 Sumsam Khan (RHB) – – – – – Umair Khalid (RHB) – – – – – Mehtab Khan (RHB) – – – – – Faizan Ul Haq (RHB) – – – – – Awais Shah (RHB) – – – – – Mohammed Ahsan (LGB) – – – – – Muhammad Asif (RHB) 5 13 3, 3, 5, 2, 0 2.6 31.8 Hamza Imran (LGB) – – – – – Bilal Riaz (RHB) – – – – – Muneeb Hussain (RHB) – – – – – Mohammed Waqar (LGB) – – – – – Md. Abdul Kader (LGB) – – – – – Basharat Ali (RHB) – – – – – Archit Dhupar (RHB) – – – – – KCC vs HAM Player Stats, Hammarby Player’s Recent Batting Records (T10) M – matches, R – runs, RS – recent scores, avg. – average runs, AFP – average fantasy points (last 10 games) player name m R RS Avg AFP Azam Mohammed (RHB) 5 120 46, 10, 18, 33, 13 24 69.1 Abdul Abdullah (RHB) 5 105 43, 12, 12, 38, 0 21 46.6 Humaiz Javed (RHB) 5 0 – 0 35.6 Farhan Ali (RHB) 4 80 19, 31, 9, 21 20 24.6 Arslan Ali (LGB) 5 76 43, 2, 2, 1, 28 15.2 23.6 Imran Ullah (RHB) 5 36 3, 11, 7, 10, 5 7.2 19.6 Sadat Sidiqi (LGB) 5 46 6, 1, 4, 22, 13 9.2 17.6 Ahmad Khan (RHB) 5 32 4, 9, 17, 1, 1 6.4 13.8 Syed Faizan (LGB) 3 2 0, 1, 1 0.7 8 Javed Ahmed (RHB) – – – – 5 Kamran Khan (RHB) – – – – – Khalid Mahmoed (RHB) 5 79 8, 15, 23, 32, 1 15.8 47.8 Aftab Ahmad (RHB) 5 11 0, 0, 6, 0, 5 2.2 35.2 Rahel Khan (RHB) 5 75 20, 24, 1, 30, 0 15 19.8 Anas Tanveer (RHB) 2 8 0.8 4 5.8 Wasim Malik (RHB) – – – – – Essa Farooq (RHB) – – – – – KCC vs HAM Player Stats, Kista CC Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T10) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg. – Average Wickets, AFP – Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Noman Jan (RM) 1 1 1 1 29 Moghees Hassan (RF) – – – – – Bilal Alam (RF) – – – – – Hamid Ali (RF) – – – – – Rizwan Baig (RF) – – – – – Ikram Ul Haq (RM) – – – – – Ahsan Mahmoed (RM) – – – – – Naeem Khan (RM) – – – – – Muhammad Anser (RM) – – – – – Mohammed Asif (RF) 5 4 0, 1, 0, 1, 2 0.8 31.8 Hamza Imran (LM) – – – – – Bilal Riaz (LM) – – – – – Muneeb Hussain (RF) – – – – – Muhammad Waqar (LS) – – – – – Md. Abdul Kader (LS) – – – – – Basharat Ali (RM) – – – – – Archit Dhupar (RM) – – – – – KCC vs HAM Player Stats, Hammarby Player’s Recent Bowling Records (T10) M – Matches, W – Wickets, RW – Recent Wickets, Avg – Average Wickets, AFP – Average Fantasy Points (last 10 matches) player name m W RW Avg AFP Mohammed Munir (RM) 5 5 3, 1, 0, 1, 0 1 40.3 Rashid Qazi (RM) 5 1 1, 0, 0, 0, 0 0.2 9.9 Assadullah Javed (RF) 3 0 0, 0, 0 0 6.9 Mohammed Huzaifa (LF) – – – – 4 Haseeb Shah (RF) – – – – – Faizan Mian (RFM) – – – – – Sajid Ahmad (OS) – – – – – Khalid Mehmood (RF) 5 2 1, 0, 0, 0, 1 0.4 47.8 Aftab Ahmad (RF) 5 2 0, 2, 0, 0, 0 0.4 35.2 Raheel Khan (LB) 5 0 0, 0, 0, 0, 0 0 19.8 Anas Tanveer (RM) 2 0 – 0 5.8 Wasim Malik (OS) – – – – – Essa Farooq (RF) – – – – – Head to Head Stats – Kista CC player records against Hammarby in their last 5 matches Head to Head Stats – Hammarby player will face Kista CC in their last 5 matches Kista CC player registers with the Marsta Cricket Club M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Maqoos Badar (RHB|OS) 5 4 0.8 6 1.2 0, 1, 1, 0, 2 1, 1, 2, 2, 0 Shahid Nawaz (RHB) 5 53 10.6 0 0 34, 13, 0, 0, 6 – Farhan Anwar (RHB) 5 63 12.6 0 0 24, 10, 6, 8, 15 – Hamza Iqbal (RHB) 2 1 0.5 0 0 0, 1 – Mohammed Asif (RHB | RF) 5 13 2.6 4 0.8 3, 3, 5, 2, 0 0, 1, 0, 1, 2 Hammarby player registers with the Marsta Cricket Club M – Matches, R – Runs, Avg – Average Runs, W – Wickets, Avg W – Average Wickets, RR – Recent Scores, RW – Recent Wickets player name m R Avg W Avg. W RR RW Rahel Khan (RHB | LB) 4 48 12 7 1.8 7, 33, 5, 3 2, 2, 1, 2 Where can you watch KCC vs HAM Live in India? The match between KCC and HAM will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website. KCC selection: Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Farhan Anwar, Ghazzal Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Junaid Azam, Sumsam Khan, Umar Khalid, Mehtab Khan, Faizan Ul Haq, Awais Shah, Muhammad Ahsan, Muhammad Asif, Hamza Imran, Bilal Riaz, Muneeb Hussain, Muhammad Waqar, Md Abdul Kader, Basharat Ali, Archit Dhupar, Noman Jan, Moghees Hassan, Bilal Alam, Hamid Ali, Rizwan Baig, Ikram Ul Haq, Ahsan Mehmood, Naeem Khan and Muhammad Anser HAM team: Azam Mohammad, Abdul Abdullah, Humaiz Javed, Farhan Ali, Arslan Ali, Imran Ullah, Sadat Sidiqi, Ahmad Khan, Syed Faizan, Javed Ahmed, Kamran Khan, Khalid Mehmood, Aftab Ahmad, Rahel Khan, Anas Tanveer, Wasim Malik, Essa Farooq , Muhammad Munir, Rashid Qazi, Assadullah Javed, Muhammad Huzaifa, Haseeb Shah, Faizan Mian and Sajid Ahmad

