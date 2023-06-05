Football transfer rumours: Diogo Costa to replace David de Gea? | Football

aAfter David de Geas’ latest foul in the FA Cup final, rumours From Manchester United need for replacement will increase. The newest name on the list is Portos Diogo Costawhich supposedly also attracted attention Newcastle And Chelsea. The Portuguese shot-stopper wouldn’t come cheap as United would need to activate his 65-yard release clause to lure him to Old Trafford.

Speaking of struggling Manchester United players, Away Weghorst would have found a route back to the Premier League next season. It is clear he is not a fit for Vincent Kompanys Burnley and he has proven to be below par at United but Evertonand their desperation for a striker could result in a call to Turf Moor.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag has found Fiorentinas in his search for a suitable central midfielder Sophia Amrabat as a potential candidate. Manchester Unitedhowever, can be completed from Barcelonawhich are linked to a plethora of players despite an uncertain financial situation.

That seems increasingly likely RealMadrid will be the centerpiece of the summer transfer window. Last weekend it was announced that Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema will leave the club. The Frenchman’s future lies in Saudi Arabia, but the Belgian’s next move is unknown.

Their departure will free up some money for Carlo Ancelotti and his friends to spend on nice new acquisitions. Naturally, Madrid’s interest is in a Premier League top scorer, along with Chelsea’s Kai Havertz be focused.

Jude Bellingham’s move to the Spanish capital is getting closer by the day and he could be joined by the Tottenham striker. Harry Kane, who can finally decide that it is now time to leave the Premier League behind. Ancelotti has supposedly winked at the hierarchy that the England captain is the man to replace Benzema; now they just have to deal with Daniel Levy.

Kane’s departure would leave a huge hole Tottenham for the new manager, whoever that turns out to be. Celtic gaffer Ange Postecoglou is the most likely man to become Antonio Contes’ permanent replacement fresh from completing Scotland’s domestic treble. If he moves south, he would love to take it with him Kyogo Furuhashi with him.

A man who may be on his way to Scotland is Jack Butland. The goalkeeper has struggled for games in recent seasons, spending the final months of the season next to nothing at Manchester United on loan from Crystal Palace. His Selhurst Park contract expires in a few weeks and he could be tempted to move to London Rangers replacing Allan McGregor.