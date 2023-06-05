Sports
Elina Svitolina calls Russian Daria Kasatkina ‘brave’ after stunning French Open win
CNN
—
Tennis player Elina Svitolina called her opponent, Russian Daria Kasatkina, a brave one after the Ukrainians’ victory on Sunday.
Svitolina, who previously said she would not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian opponents out of respect for the men and women defending Ukraine, told reporters she acknowledged Kasatkina after the match.
Kasatkina has been outspoken in her criticism of the war, describing it as a nightmare last year, according to the New York Times.
Last month, Russia’s top female tennis player Kasatkina also expressed her condolences to Ukrainian tennis players who refuse to shake hands with her after matches.
Truly grateful for her position she has taken. She is [a] really brave person to say it publicly, that not so many players did, Svitolina said, after advancing to the quarterfinals of the French Open.
She’s a brave one.
Instead of a handshake, Kasatkina gave her opponent a thumbs up at the net after losing the match 6-4 7-6 (7-5). She later said she was disappointed when she heard boos from some members of the audience.
Leaving Paris with a very bitter feeling. All those days, after every match I played in Paris, I always appreciated and thanked the audience for the support and for being there for the players, Kasatkina. tweeted Monday.
But yesterday I was booed for respecting my opponent’s stance on not shaking hands.
Me and Elina showed respect for each other after a tough game, but leaving the field like this was the worst of yesterday. Be better, love each other. Don’t spread hate. Try to make this world better.
Kasatkina, who announced last year that she was gay and criticized Russia’s attitude to homosexuality, has maintained her stance against the war in Ukraine.
The saddest thing is that the war is still going on, the 26-year-old said last month. So of course players from Ukraine have many reasons not to shake our hands. I accept it and it is as it is. It’s a very sad situation and I understand.
Svitolina played in her first major since the 2022 Australian Open and first since becoming a mother. She said she was only focused on recovery and preparing for her next competition.
Of course I would really like to win here, said Svitolina. It will be the dream but it has always been step by step in my career.
I think this is the only right way not to look too much into the future, because otherwise you lose focus from the little things that make you win the matches.
On Tuesday, Svitolina will play against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the next round.
World No. 2 Sabalenka dropped out of the usual post-match press conferences at the tournament after saying she did not feel safe during an earlier press conference where she was questioned about her country’s involvement in the war.
Sabalenka said in March she struggled to understand the hatred she encountered in the dressing room amid strained relations between some players following the Ukraine invasion. Belarus is used as an important staging post for Russia.
About the war situation, I have said it many, many times, no one in this world Russian athletes, Belarusian athletes support the war. No one. How can we support the war? Normal people will never support it, she said.
Russian and Belarusian players currently still compete in the tours as neutral athletes without their flag or country being displayed.
