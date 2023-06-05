Sports
MSU hockey under Adam Nightingale respects recruits, transfers
EAST LANSING It’s hard to imagine a better year for Michigan’s hockey program given the decade that preceded it. In 13 months, Adam Nightingale and his staff have delivered the sharp turn that starving and weary MSU fans have been hoping for season after season, as they squint to see signs of progress.
Just as important as the buzz and competitive hockey that returned to Munn Ice Arena last season is the newfound respect with which players and prospects view the program, a program that a year ago was a hard sell for recruits and transfers, even for an energetic and hungry new staff.
Where you probably see that respect the most is on the recruiting side, Nightingale said Friday. We can say what we’re going to do, but we hadn’t played a game yet, so it’s hard to really put a finger on what you’ve really done. Now I feel like we can start talking to most of the kids and that’s a good thing. We’ve had a lot of success (recruitment). We haven’t had much nos. I feel like when we go into someone’s house or call someone and it’s Michigan State (call them), they’re excited about it.
Evidence of that can be seen on MSU’s roster, which includes 13 incoming players, five of whom are transfers, who chose to play for the Spartans in the past three months: Forwards Red Savage (Miami-Ohio), Reed Lebster (UMass), Joey Larson (Northern Michigan) and Isaac Howard (Minnesota-Duluth) and defenseman James Crossman (Brown).
A graduate transfer who grew up in West Michigan, Lebster had 22 points as a senior at UMass last season. Larson earned 27 points as a freshman at Northern Michigan. Savage is a Detroit Red Wings draft pick. Howard, a first-round draft pick for the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning, is the biggest name among them. He played for Nightingale for two years with the US National Development Program and led the team in scoring both years, a team with six NHL first round draft picks on it.
He could have gone to any of the (other) 61 schools (in college hockey) when he entered the portal, Nightingale said of Howard, who will be a sophomore at MSU next season. I think there is a comfort level there. I coached him. Even the recruitment process, when he entered the portal, was not a long process. It was, I coached you. I’m not going to hire you. Either you want to come or you don’t. You know how we’re going to do things. And he wanted to come. So I thought that was a good sign for the program.
What has enticed these out-of-relationship transfers, a newly renovated facility, and the opportunity to win is, as Nightingale put it, concrete evidence that players in the program are improving. There is no substantial NIL in college hockey. Your currency as a program is seen as a place that develops players into pros.
What happened internally at MSU last season opened some eyes. Nico Mller and Jagger Joshua had big production jumps. Cole Krygier led the Big Ten in goals by a defenseman. None of that was expected.
Cole is a good example, Nightingale said. A year ago he was in the portal and no one wanted him. A year later, he signs with the Los Angeles Kings.
Mller saw his game blossom to such an extent that he asked Nightingale at Christmas if he could return for an extra year in 2023/24 rather than go back to Europe and play professionally straight away.
He knew he was getting better here and he wants to play in the National Hockey League, Nightingale said.
RELATED: Couch: Nico Mller, a shy kid from tiny Switzerland, has become an unexpected force for MSU hockey
The challenge after last season is to build on the first real tangible momentum the program has felt in some time. Winning prematurely can create expectations that are hard to live up to. Ask Mel Tucker. On the other hand, MSU’s fan base doesn’t have the courage for an ice hockey reconstruction right now. So that’s not really a palatable option, nor is it Nightingale’s style, making it a good fit for the moment. Because the transfer portal, if you can lure the right transfers, allows for a faster roster remake, until you get to a point where you don’t have to lean on it anymore. Nightingale would like to come. For now it is a necessary tool.
I definitely think we added talent to our roster, Nightingale said. Now it’s up to us as coaches to make sure that we are a team and that the players believe in it. But on paper, I’d say we’ve increased our talent.
That goes beyond transfers. The incoming freshman class has some intriguing players, including forward Gavin O’Connell, who signed up in March, and goaltender Trey Augustine, who is likely to play a prominent role beyond the chute.
RELATED: Couch: Like mother, like son MSU’s Dylan St. Cyr tries to ‘prove them wrong’ like his legendary mother, Manon Rheaume
Last season’s team did next season’s team a favor by barely being kept out of the NCAA tournament. Another win would have done the job and jumped the Spartans all the way to No. 12 in the Pairwise Rankings, Nightingale said. That’s something the coaching staff could use a reminder that a night of wandering focus can make all the difference. Coming just ahead of the NCAA Tournament also gives next year’s group something quite achievable that would be new and exciting for the program and its fans.
The flip side, though, is that we have a lot of turnover on our roster, Nightingale said. So I don’t want to assume they all understand that. It’s definitely a talking point. But I do want us to make sure we still have the same approach, which is practice by practice, team by team, game by game. I think that worked really well for our group.
In that sense, this season has an element of starting over. And yet this summer feels very different for Nightingale, his staff and their program. Not only for their lives and families, who are settled, but also for the status of the program they run.
It’s exciting, Nightingale said. In my heart of hearts, I’ve always felt that Michigan State should be a top option for a kid. And so we’re excited about that. Our job isn’t just to find the best players, it’s also to find the right players, the ones who fit the way we want to do things and the ones who are team people who want to put the team first and people with a being low ego. I think that’s very important to what we do.
We’re excited to have access to many of these players and that will continue to help our program grow.
RELATED: Couch: Inside Adam and Kristin Nightingale’s wild ride back to East Lansing to lead Michigan State hockey
Contact Graham Couch at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.
