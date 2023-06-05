Keaschall named a second-team All-American





Luke Keaschall has been named a Second Team All American by Collegiate Baseball News, according to an announcement from the organization. Keaschall gained recognition after being one of the outlet’s preseason honorees. He becomes the 132nd member of Sun Devil Baseball to earn All-American status after Collegiate Baseball News recognized infielder Nate Baez as a third-team honoree while an outfielder Joe Lampe was named a third-team All-American by Perfect Game. In his first Sun Devil season, Keaschall shone with a .353 at bat, 18 home runs, 25 doubles and 58 RBI. He is only the eighth ASU player since 1998 with at least 20 doubles and 10 homers in a single year. In fact, his 25 doubles were fourth in the nation during the regular season. His doubles and home runs coupled with a triple gave him an extra 44 basehits, the most of any player in the Pac-12 all season. Keaschall was sixth in the Pac-12 with a .364 average during league games and led the Conference of Champions with 13 home runs in such games. His .822 slugging percentage in conference-only games is second in the league, while his 34 Pac-12 RBIs are fourth in the conference. Including his walk-off double against UCLA in the final series of the regular season, Keaschall became the clutch man in Sun Devil’s lineup, as he led the team with seven lead hits. In four games against Utah Tech and Utah, the second baseman hit .625 (10-for-16) with 11 RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles, three home runs and a pair of stolen bases en route to Pac-12. the Week honors and recognized by Collegiate Baseball News as one of the National Players of the Week. In addition to being named the On Deck Circle MVP, Keaschall also received the Alvin Davis Leadership Award and the Outstanding Offensive Player Award at Sun Devil Baseball’s Awards Banquet.

