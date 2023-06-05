Sports
Cricket legends name their favorites to win the WTC Final
A number of the game’s legends have made their predictions ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and Australia at The Oval.
Australia’s Ricky Ponting, India’s Ravi Shastri, Pakistan’s Wasim Akram, England’s Ian Bell and New Zealand’s Ross Taylor spoke about the one-off test before the flagship Final in London.
Here’s what the five legends had to say before the match started on Wednesday.
Ricky Ponting Prediction: Australia
Former Australia skipper Ponting believes a combination of India’s selection dilemmas and England’s conditions put Rohit Sharma’s side a little behind compared to Australia.
Australia is simply a favourite, Ponting said. India has a few little uncertain areas in their team I think in terms of selection and injuries. With KL Rahul not being there and (Jasprit) Bumrah clearly not being there, Umesh Yadavs had a bit of an injury cloud over his head, which goalkeeper do they want to bring when they go with Ishan Kishan from KS Bharat?
I think Australia will be a lot more settled and then when you think about the conditions here as well, these early June conditions are probably more Australian than Indian conditions.
But when I say we all know how well India played Australia the last time they were there, I think Australia, I think based on their work they’ve done, has a slight favourite.
Ravi Shastri Prediction: Who will strike the first blow
Legendary former India player and coach Shastri would be reluctant to name a favourite, but feels the early momentum in the game will be key when play gets underway on Wednesday.
In a one-off game, it’s not easy, Shastri said.
Looking at the current form, both teams have not played the longer duration of the game for quite some time. India has played a lot of T20 cricket, Australia on the other hand except for (Steve) Smith and (Marnus) Labuschagne who played a little bit of country cricket and hadn’t played for a long time.
I think the first blow on the first day will count.
I think Pat Cummins will be charged for Australia, and I think Mohammed Shami for India (will be key).
Wasim Akram Forecast: Australia
Legendary Pakistani bowler Wasim believes conditions in June will play into the hands of Australia’s attack, giving them a slight advantage.
Both teams have shown over the past two years that they are the best in the world, which is why they are in the final, said Wasim.
This field usually favors teams from the subcontinent, but when we toured here… we played our last test game here in late August or the first week of September.
But this happens in the first week of June, so the square is different, fresh square, and the ball is all different like a duke.
So I think Australia is a bit of a favorite to go into this test match, although (Josh) Hazlewood is out and he would have been very useful on this pitch.
And India has had a great record against Australia in recent years, they just won the home series 2-1, so it’s going to be an exciting game, and that’s the beauty of this World Test Championship. I’m so disappointed, it’s too late in our time now that there was no such thing, imagine playing to be the best team in the world.
Australia is a bit of a favorite when it comes to the game, but there are many factors – the weather, the pitch, the Dukes ball. Every session matters; Australia might win one session and India come back hard in the next, that’s the beauty of Test cricket.
Ian Bell Prediction: The one who hits better
Former England batsman Bell, who was Player of the Series in Ashes’ 2013 home win, believes it’s the weight of the runs that will make the difference in this game.
With two strong bowling attacks on the schedule, Bell says it comes down to who can get runs on the board and put pressure on the opposition in the second half of the match.
The forecast is pretty good, lots of sun this week so you would expect it to be a pretty good wicket to save, especially in the early stages of the game, maybe a little spin in the back. It will be a fascinating game, but I expect a very good wicket and five interesting days,” he said.
It will be fascinating to see how both teams handle it. We know there are two world class bowling attacks going at each other, it’s all about how many runs you can score. That’s the problem in England – if you can get big you can put a lot of pressure on people at the back. So I think the strike units are the ones to keep an eye on.
Ross Taylor Forecast: Australia
New Zealand’s Taylor, who made the winning runs as the Kiwis defeated India in the 2021 World Test Championship final, also believes Australia has a very slim lead in this meeting of the world’s top two teams.
A combination of experience in English conditions and the injuries that have weakened India play a part in Taylor’s prediction, although he did have reservations saying the decision at the toss could be crucial.
Whoever wins the toss it will be interesting to see how much grass they leave on the wicket. India likes to play with two spinners, so if they can bowl last, you never know,” Taylor said.
But I think Australia plays a lot here in the Ashes series, and losing Bumrah is a huge loss for India.
So I think the coin toss will play a role, but the early prediction I would say a little bit in favor of Australia, probably because of the injuries India has, but also because of the experience Australia has playing here.
The World Test Championship final kicks off at The Oval in South London on Wednesday 7 June at 10.30am local time.
