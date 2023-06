40th Alabama State Games Begin Friday | Local sports

The 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games are just days away. The events are scheduled for June 9-11 in Birmingham and Jefferson County. If you haven’t registered yet, there’s still time, but the deadlines are fast approaching. Go to ALAGAMES.com to learn more about your sport and to register. All athletes who register for the 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games and attend the State Farm Athletes Leadership Summit or Opening Ceremony are eligible to win one of 17 scholarships ranging from $500-$4,000. Since the scholarship programs began in the early 1990s, $335,000 in academic scholarships has been awarded to athletes of all ages. The scholarships are without restrictions for any two-year, four-year or trade school. They are also transferable between family members. Athletes who attend one or both events at Bartow Arena on June 9 will receive a 40th Anniversary Alabama State Games Commemorative T-shirt as a gift. Those unable to attend will have the option to watch the opening ceremony live on the Alabama State Games Television Network. The Games announced their venue lineup for each of the sports on Monday. A full list can be found at ennewscourier.com. Archery – St Clair Archery Club Baseball – Bill Noble Park Baton Twirling – Vestavia Civic Center Bowling – Bowlero Riverview in Birmingham Chess – Vestavia Civic Center Disc Golf – George Ward Disc Golf Course Scuba Diving – Birmingham Crossplex Equestrian – Windwood Equestrian in Pelham Judo – Trussville Civic Center Miracle League – Hoover Sports Park East Ninja- Challenge Ninja Obstacle Academy in Huntsville Pickleball – Bill Noble Park Shooting sport I- Shiloh Clays in Calera Shooting Sport II- 574 Elvira Rd. Helena, A. L. 35080 Football- Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex & Liberty Park Swimming – Birmingham Crossplex Table Tennis – Hometown Table Tennis Taekwondo – Trussville Civic Center Tennis – Bill Noble Park Track & Field – UAB Track Complex Ultimate Frisbee – Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex and Liberty Park Volleyball- Pelham City Park Beach Courts Wrestling – Hoover High School

