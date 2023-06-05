Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab earns second best XI of the Month award of 2023 season »Washington Spirit





Staab recognized as one of the top four defensemen in the NWSL during competition in May Washington, DC (06/05/2023) – Washington Spirit defender Sam Staab has been named Best XI of the Month, presented by Mastercard, for the month of May, the NWSL announced today. Staab, who recently extended her NWSL record for consecutive regular season starts to 78 on Saturday, earns her second consecutive Best XI of the Month award. Staab was previously named to the NWSLs Team of the Month in May and June 2019 and October 2021 before being named to the league’s Best XI for March/April 2023. She joins NJ/NY Gotham FC’s Bruninha, San Diego Wave FC’s Naomi Girma and the Orlando Prides’ Kylie Strom on the back line of the latest Best XI. A key part of the Spirits’ third-place defense, Staab has helped the Spirit narrow its opponents to nine goals through ten regular season games, the fewest ties in the league, and third in the NWSL table with a hot 4-1-5 start. Staab has played every minute of the 2023 season and would have played every regular season minute of her career thus far had she not received a red card that would be reversed later in the 2021 season. She was a finalist for Rookie of the Year in 2019 and has scored a goal in every season of her career for six total scores. This season, Staab leads the Spirit in the following categories: passes to last third (108), touches (617), blocks (8), possession won in defensive third (44), and successful passes (356). Staabs moves into the final third-place finisher in the NWSL. The NWSL Best XI of the Month is selected each month of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers who cover the league on a consistent basis, and the NWSL’s on-air broadcast talent. About the Ghost of Washington The Washington Spirit is the professional women’s soccer team based at Audi Field in Washington, DC. Launched in 2012, the Spirit plays in the National Women’s Soccer League, the premier women’s soccer league in North America. For more information on the Spirit, visit WashingtonSpirit.com and follow the club Twitter, InstagramAnd Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://washingtonspirit.com/2023/06/05/washington-spirit-defender-sam-staab-earns-second-best-xi-of-the-month-honors-of-2023-season/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos