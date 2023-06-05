UT is planning football training space on the Social Work School grounds

Connect with us

Ral Valdez wanted to make sure he had pictures. The dozen figures in the stairwell had sprung straight from his imagination, fluid images of pain and greed, healing and hope, but they were now endangered creations, destined for the wrecking ball.

Valdez had missed the story in the Sports section a few weeks earlier. When we finally got on the phone a few Thursdays ago, I had to tell one of Austin’s most celebrated muralists that one of his masterpieces and even the entire building it’s housed in, a 1930s brick building on the National Register of Historic Places, scheduled for demolition. years because the University of Texas wants to build another football training center.

I could almost hear him shake his head over the phone.

They’re going to lose a fan now, Valdez said with a wistful smile.

Ral Valdez comes to visit

The land in question is currently home to UT’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work building, a piece of Spanish Revival architecture sandwiched between athletic facilities on the east side of San Jacinto Boulevard. The facade still bears the stone emblem of University High School, a misnomer. From 1933 to 1967, the building housed the university Junior High School, an education lab and a major pioneer in the desegregation of schools in Austin.

