UT is planning football training space on the Social Work School grounds

Ral Valdez wanted to make sure he had pictures. The dozen figures in the stairwell had sprung straight from his imagination, fluid images of pain and greed, healing and hope, but they were now endangered creations, destined for the wrecking ball.

Valdez had missed the story in the Sports section a few weeks earlier. When we finally got on the phone a few Thursdays ago, I had to tell one of Austin’s most celebrated muralists that one of his masterpieces and even the entire building it’s housed in, a 1930s brick building on the National Register of Historic Places, scheduled for demolition. years because the University of Texas wants to build another football training center.

I could almost hear him shake his head over the phone.

They’re going to lose a fan now, Valdez said with a wistful smile.

The land in question is currently home to UT’s Steve Hicks School of Social Work building, a piece of Spanish Revival architecture sandwiched between athletic facilities on the east side of San Jacinto Boulevard. The facade still bears the stone emblem of University High School, a misnomer. From 1933 to 1967, the building housed the university Junior High School, an education lab and a major pioneer in the desegregation of schools in Austin.

Through the main entrance and up an airy stairwell, you’ll find Heart & Soul, the mural Valdez created in the mid-1990s after the School of Social Work moved in. And there I recently met Valdez and two retired professors, Kathy Armenta and Barbara. Anderson, both heartbroken by the news of the demolition.

Social work is a vocation for builders, and here the UT intended to take something apart.

Valdez nodded at one of the faces on the wall as if it were an old friend, and in a way it was. The security guard who had Valdez park everywhere while he worked on the mural remains immortalized in it, a bespectacled man in a blue cap.

But the mural is a monumental piece that surrounds you on three sides, sweeping up the stairwell is not decoration. It is a visual mission statement for the School of Social Work. Armenta brought her first-year master’s students here to read the scene like a book, from left to right.

Pollution. Abuse. Addiction. confinement. Police brutality. Exploited farm workers.

Then in the middle: people planting seeds, mending a torn rainbow, mending the overturned scales of justice.

And ascending to the right: caring families. United communities.

That’s a big, huge piece of what social work is all about, Armenta said. It’s to fix, to bring about social justice.

Ahead, a woman holds an open book with blank pages waiting to be filled.

An opportunity that UT Athletics offers

On the first Saturday in March, an email with the subject line “Steve Hicks School Relocation Plan” arrived in faculty members’ inboxes. Dean Allan Cole announced a two-part plan to move the School of Social Work first to a temporary site in Walter Webb Hall in the spring of 2024, and later to the building that houses the McCombs School of Business (which will have a new on-site facility in 2028).

Cole noted that our aging building still falls far short of our need for modern spaces. And he praised an opportunity presented by UT Athletics. Namely, that UT Athletics will provide significant support to our school, and in return our current location will be used as part of Athletics’ ongoing facility needs.

American Statesman sportswriter Thomas Jones gave more details on April 23: UT plans to tear down the building and create a new football practice facility. It’s unclear how many of the site’s massive oak trees fit into the design.

What’s wrong with Denius Fields, the Longhorns’ primary practice facility for the past two decades? UT says it is a 10 minute walk from the football headquarters. Texas coaches book a charter bus to take the players to and from practice, which takes even longer.

UT’s antidote to this inconvenience is tearing down a 90-year-old landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. Nothing stands in the way of that: Entry in the National Register can be a source of prestige and help with subsidies for restoration works, but it does not block owners of demolition of the structure.

Nor would the city of Austin’s historic preservation or tree protection rules come into play. As a state entity, UT is not subject to urban development regulations.

UT spokesperson Mike Rosen told me that the building has exceeded its useful life and that the School of Social Work will benefit from moving to a larger, more modern space. He said UT will somehow recognize the historical significance of the university’s lower secondary schools in the new buildings, as well as in a video project planned by the School of Social Work.

He did not respond to my questions about the mural.

Losing connections

The technology exists to photograph and reprint artwork onto vinyl sheets that can be placed on walls. It is unclear how much that could cost, or if the UT would even consider it.

Complicating matters: Heart & Soul is not a simple rectangle. It winds around the corners of a stairwell. It would be a big challenge to transfer it.

Photos and videos are no substitute for being at the center of this masterpiece and noticing the details. The loops of harmonica wire glued to the wall. The 3D effect of a wheelchair painted around the bay window. A yellowed newspaper photo of men in uniform brandishing clubs, not at Rodney King, Valdez notes, but at migrants.

Before picking up his brushes, Valdez surveyed social work staff to learn which representations mattered to them. During the four months he painted, Valdez gathered feedback from people walking down the stairwell. At the dedication of the mural, then UT President Robert Berdahl planted his handprint in black paint near one of the corners.

Even now, years later, Valdez won’t tell you what anything means. He wants you to find your own connection to the work.

Armenta recalled how her late colleague Deena Mersky pushed for the mural to be created.

When she retired, she said mural painting is the most important thing in this building, Armenta said. It is real.

Now it’s symbolic of what Austin keeps losing as land becomes more valuable than the buildings on top. We scrape away the structures that connect us to a story bigger than our own, a history deeper than our memory, a community bigger than the circles we travel in. We build a future without a foundation, and then wonder why we don’t feel docked.

If you don’t care about the past, and you try to hide it and change it and cover it up, you’re not doing any good for the future either, Valdez said. Our children will have nothing to stand on.

He walked down the stairwell, then stopped at a vortex of black, white, and orange handprints his old art students had made in the Thurman Heights housing development. Valdez ran his fingers over one of the painted palms.

